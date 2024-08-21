Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

Aug 20, 2024, 9:23 PM

This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus cra...

This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus crash near Taft, Iran, early Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing multiple people, an official said Wednesday. (Iranian state television via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Iranian state television via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added. He said all the bus passengers hailed from Pakistan.

There were 51 people on board at the time of the crash outside of the city of Taft, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Iranian state television later broadcast images of the bus, turned upside down on the highway with its roof smashed in and all its doors open. Rescuers stepped gingerly through the broken glass and debris littering the road.

In the state TV report, Malekzadeh blamed the crash on the bus brakes failing and a lack of attention by its driver.

In Pakistan, media reports quoted a local Shiite leader, Qamar Abbas, saying as many as 35 people had died in the crash. He described those on the bus as coming from the city of Larkana in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences over the deaths.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the bus accident in Iran,” he said.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.

The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen.

Arbaeen — Arabic for the number 40 — marks the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala, during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history. Hussein was seen by his followers as the rightful heir of the prophet’s legacy. When he refused to pledge allegiance to the Umayyad caliphate, he was killed in the battle, cementing the schism between Sunni and Shiite Islam.

Pilgrims gather in Karbala, Iraq, in what’s regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world. The event draws tens of millions of people each year.

A separate bus crash early Wednesday in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province killed six people and injured 18, authorities said.

___

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

World

A youth holds kites during a festival in the Turano favela in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 7, 2024....

Associated Press

Plaything or peril? Brazilian kites are endangering lives and prompting a push for a national ban

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two groups of men stood on opposite rooftops perched on a hillside overlooking Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema beach, taunting one another. It was a macho showdown between opponents wielding unlikely weapons — kites. On this July morning in the impoverished neighborhood, they were using taut, sharp-edged kite lines — known […]

5 hours ago

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, an...

Associated Press

Asian shares mostly fall after Wall Street snaps winning streak

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday following a slip on Wall Street that snapped an eight-day winning streak, the longest of the year. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.8% in morning trading to 37,741.53. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5% to 7,958.40. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.1% to 2,692.81. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped […]

7 hours ago

Tembanechako Mastick, a former poacher who now teaches conservation, poses inside his cattle pen in...

Associated Press

He once poached the wild animals of Zimbabwe. Now he preaches against it

CHIREDZI, Zimbabwe (AP) — Tembanechako Mastick and a group of men scanned bushes near their village in southeast Zimbabwe, on the hunt for the den of hyenas that had recently attacked livestock. Scattered fragments of goat bones showed the way, and Mastick peeped cautiously into a deep hole in the earth. “They are probably gone […]

8 hours ago

The map above shows the Ukraine incursion area inside Russia’s Kursk region as of Aug. 18, 2024. ...

Associated Press

A massive fire rages for a third day at a Russian oil depot targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities struggled Tuesday to put out a massive fire in the southern Rostov region for a third consecutive day after an oil depot was hit by Ukrainian drones as Ukrainian forces push further into Russia’s Kursk region. The fire at the depot in the town of Proletarsk burned across an […]

1 day ago

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Israeli military says it has recovered the bodies of 6 hostages in a Gaza operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has recovered the bodies of six hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that started the Gaza war. The military said in a statement Tuesday that its forces recovered the bodies in an overnight operation in southern Gaza.

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as ...

Associated Press

Philippines agrees to host a US visa processing center for Afghans resettling in America

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has agreed to a request by the United States to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for a limited number of Afghan nationals aspiring to resettle in America, the treaty allies announced Tuesday. The Philippine government’s approval of the request, which initially faced local concerns over potential […]

1 day ago

Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people