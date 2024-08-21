Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Three injured in shooting on Casino Road, a hotspot for crime in Everett

Aug 21, 2024, 7:21 AM

everett shooting...

Everett Police Department isignia on one of its police vehicles. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Everett Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital, with the victims’ conditions unknown as of this reporting.

The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on West Casino Road in Everett.

More local crime: Carjacking in Seattle’s Central District leaves dog walker, 1 dog dead

A helicopter and multiple K9 units have been deployed to help search for the suspects. W. Casino Road was closed from the 600 block to the 900 block for a brief period of time, but has since reopened.

There are no further details at this time.

More local crime: Man sentenced to prison for selling drugs near Seattle treatment center

With a crime rate of 48 per one thousand residents, according to Neighborhood Scout, Everett has one of the highest crime rates in America when analyzing communities of all sizes. Citing staff shortages across all of its law enforcement departments, residents and city leaders know Casino Road is one of Everett’s more troubled areas.

“Casino Road has always had a bad reputation,” Paula Marshall, director of operations at Madres de Casino Road, told FOX 13 regarding safety cameras being installed along the road. “I do know that the city and the police department are trying to make it better, to make it safer. It’s not an easy fight, but little by little we are seeing improvements.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Three injured in shooting on Casino Road, a hotspot for crime in Everett