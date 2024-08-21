Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Canada lynx confirmed in Vermont for 1st time since 2018

Aug 21, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SHREWSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Canada lynx, an endangered species in Vermont, has been confirmed in the state for the first time since 2018, and farther south than the last confirmed sighting.

A Shrewsbury man was driving home on Saturday evening when he saw the large cat walking along the side of a rural road. He went home to get his cell phone, returned and took video of the animal, he said on Wednesday.

“This newest sighting is especially exciting because the cat was spotted in Rutland County, far south of most confirmed lynx reports in Vermont,” said Brehan Furfey, wildlife biologist and furbearer project leader with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Canada lynx are endangered in Vermont and threatened nationally, she said in a statement Wednesday. “That makes any verifiable lynx sighting in our state important.”

There are resident breeding populations in northern Maine and northern New Hampshire, northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Montana and northern Idaho, north-central Washington and western Colorado, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They are similar looking to bobcats but have long black ear tufts and short, black-tipped tails, the service said. They also have large paws and long hind legs making them highly adapted to hunting snowshoe hare in snow, the service said.

Vermont is on the southernmost edge of the Canada lynx’s range and most confirmed sightings are in northeastern Vermont, which has the best climate, habitat and food sources for lynx in the state, the department said. Canada lynx are adapted to hunt snowshoe hares and “both species need young forest habitats and reliable snowpack to thrive,” Furfey said.

Furfey suspects this was a male lynx moving through the region looking to establish its own territory, the department said. The behavior is called “dispersing” in which lynx can move quickly over long distances, according to the department.

The department has received more than 160 reports of lynx since 2016 with only seven of those confirmed. It said the most credible one was from Jericho in 2018.

National News

Associated Press

Heat dome moves into Texas with record highs expected

A heat dome that has led to nearly 90 consecutive days of triple-digit high temperatures in Phoenix moved into Texas Wednesday, with high temperature records expected to fall by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A major heat alert is in place for Texas, reflecting what the weather service called “rare and/or long-duration […]

10 minutes ago

Kellye SoRelle, former general counsel for the Oath Keepers, right, and her attorney Horatio Aldred...

Associated Press

Attorney for far-right Oath Keepers extremist group pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney who represented the far-right Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including members of the extremist group. Kellye SoRelle, who was general counsel for the antigovernment group and a close associate of its founder, is scheduled to […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Gold bars are stacked in a vault at the U.S. Mint in West Point, N.Y., on July 22, 2014. (AP...

Associated Press

The price of gold is at a record high. Here’s why

NEW YORK (AP) — A gold rush is here. The precious metal hit an all time high this week. The spot price for gold closed Tuesday above $2,514, according to data from FactSet. That’s the highest closing price recorded for the commodity to date. Here’s what you need to know. What is the price of […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference at the Federal Rese...

Associated Press

Fed minutes: Most officials favored a rate cut in September if inflation continued to cool

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at their next meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool. The minutes of the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, released Wednesday, said the “vast majority” of policymakers “observed that, if the data continued to […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - This photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on April 19, 2013, shows Dzhokhar...

Associated Press

Defense attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber seek recusal of judge overseeing case

BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are seeking to remove the judge overseeing the protracted legal battle over Tsarnaev’s death sentence. Tsarnaev’s lawyers said during a hearing in federal court in Boston on Wednesday that U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole should be recused from the case, pointing to what they […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Human bones found near carousel in waterfront park in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities are investigating after human bones were discovered near a waterfront carousel twice this week. A city parks department officer found a skull and other bones on the shoreline in Brooklyn Bridge Park shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, police said. A femur was found in the same spot […]

1 hour ago

Canada lynx confirmed in Vermont for 1st time since 2018