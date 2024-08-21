Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Florida quietly removes LGBTQ+ travel info from state website

Aug 21, 2024, 12:07 PM

FILE - Hundreds of people line Central Avenue and cheer during the 10th Annual St. Pete Pride Stree...

FILE - Hundreds of people line Central Avenue and cheer during the 10th Annual St. Pete Pride Street Festival & Promenade in St. Petersburg, Fla. on June 30, 2012. (Leah Millis/Tampa Bay Times via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Leah Millis/Tampa Bay Times via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Key West, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors and St. Petersburg are among several Florida cities that have long been top U.S. destinations for LGBTQ+ tourists. So it came as a surprise this week when travelers learned that Florida’s tourism marketing agency quietly removed the “LGBTQ Travel” section from its website sometime in the past few months.

Business owners who cater to Florida’s LGBTQ+ tourists said Wednesday that it marked the latest attempt by officials in the state to erase the LGBTQ+ community. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis previously championed a bill to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, and supported a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, as well as a law meant to keep children out of drag shows.

“It’s just disgusting to see this,” said Keith Blackburn, who heads the Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “They seem to want to erase us.”

The change to Visit Florida’s website was first reported by NBC News, which noted a search query still pulls up some listings for LGBTQ+-friendly places despite the elimination of the section.

John Lai, who chairs Visit Florida’s board, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. Dana Young, Visit Florida’s CEO and president, didn’t respond to a voicemail message Wednesday, and neither did the agency’s public relations director.

Visit Florida is a public-private partnership between the state of Florida and the state’s tourism industry. The state contributes about $50 million each year to the quasi-public agency from two tourism and economic development funds.

Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries. Nearly 141 million tourists visited Florida in 2023, with out-of-state visitors contributing more than $102 billion to Florida’s economy.

Before the change, the LGBTQ+ section on Visit Florida’s website had read, “There’s a sense of freedom to Florida’s beaches, the warm weather and the myriad activities — a draw for people of all orientations, but especially appealing to a gay community looking for a sense of belonging and acceptance.”

Blackburn said the change and other anti-LGBTQ+ policies out of Tallahassee make it more difficult for him to promote South Florida tourism since he encounters prospective travelers or travel promoters who say they don’t want to do business in the state.

Last year, for instance, several civil rights groups issued a travel advisory for Florida, saying that policies championed by DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

But visitors should also understand that many Florida cities are extremely inclusive, with gay elected officials and LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and they don’t reflect the policies coming from state government, Blackburn added.

“It’s difficult when these kinds of stories come out, and the state does these things, and we hear people calling for a boycott,” Blackburn said. “On one level, it’s embarrassing to have to explain why people should come to South Florida and our destination when the state is doing these things.”

Lifestyle

Juliana Pache poses for a photo in Washington Square Park in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP ...

Associated Press

She didn’t see her Black heritage in crossword puzzles. So she started publishing her own

NEW YORK (AP) — It started a couple of years ago when Juliana Pache was doing a crossword puzzle and got stuck. She was unfamiliar with the reference that the clue made. It made her think about what a crossword puzzle would look like if the clues and answers included more of some subjects that […]

17 hours ago

This undated image provided by Bugwood.org shows a hammerhead worm on a leaf in India. The narrow, ...

Associated Press

Hammerheads (the garden variety) pose a threat to earthworms

Earthworms, as we know, are garden champions, cleaning the soil by eating their weight in organic matter every day and aerating it as they wriggle around, creating tunnels to ease root growth. They also improve soil moisture, remove fungal spores and stimulate microbial activity, which benefits plant health. But there’s another weird worm out there […]

1 day ago

A sign hangs on the front door of Kingdom Trails in Burke, Vt., Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk...

Associated Press

Weeks after floods, Vermont businesses struggling to get visitors to return

BURKE, Vt. (AP) — Two bouts of flooding from storms in July has hampered businesses and destinations in an economically depressed section of northern Vermont, with some still closed as they continue to repair damage and others urging visitors, who were deterred by the weather, to make the trip. Kingdom Trails, a popular destination for […]

2 days ago

FILE - Fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class...

Associated Press

Got cold symptoms? Here’s when kids should take a sick day from school

PHOENIX (AP) — As schools reopen for another year, they are focused on improving student attendance. But back-to-school is hitting just as COVID-19 cases are increasing, raising the question: When is a child too sick for school? School absences surged during the pandemic and have yet to recover. Nearly 1 in 4 students remains chronically […]

3 days ago

Part of a mural in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela S...

Associated Press

50 years on, Harlem Week shows how a New York City neighborhood went from crisis to renaissance

NEW YORK (AP) — In 1974, Harlem’s deserted streets and tumbledown tenements told the story of a neighborhood left behind. Decades of disinvestment had culminated in a mass exodus known as urban flight and residents watched as their wealthier, more educated counterparts left the New York City neighborhood in droves. But the tide turned when […]

3 days ago

Thomas Aycock, a contractor with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, drives alon...

Associated Press

A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It’s after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock’s F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades. His windshield just confirmed it: When the dew point drops in the dead […]

4 days ago

Florida quietly removes LGBTQ+ travel info from state website