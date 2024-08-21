Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip

Aug 21, 2024, 12:16 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit. . (To...

FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit. . (Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court filed a lawsuit against a judge Wednesday, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention.

It is the latest fallout since Judge Kenneth King singled out 15-year-old Eva Goodman for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting 36th District Court on Aug. 13.

King was removed from courtroom duties last week until he completes training, which hasn’t started yet.

His actions were “extreme and outrageous and calculated for the purpose of inflicting fear and severe emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks more than $75,000.

Goodman was on a field trip led by a nonprofit group, The Greening of Detroit, when she fell asleep. Her mother later said she may have been tired because they don’t have a permanent address.

King said it was her attitude that led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and stern words — all broadcast on livestream video from his courtroom. He also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

King “acted as producer, broadcaster, complaining witness, arresting officer, finder of fact, judge and disciplinarian,” attorneys Gary Felty Jr. and James Harrington said in the lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from King’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” King told a TV station last week.

The teen’s mother, Latoreya Till, referred to the judge as a “big bully.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

A banner shows a photo of missing woman Dee Warner in Tipton, Mich. on May 9 2022. (Jacob Hamilton/...

Associated Press

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — More than three years later, investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman after tests confirmed her remains were found on property owned by her husband, state police said Wednesday. Dee Warner’s death “has been ruled a homicide. … Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Military veteran pleads guilty to illegal possession of ricin

A Marine Corps veteran who authorities said tried to fake his own death after a falling out with a Virginia-based militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal possession of ricin, a biological toxin. Russell Richardson Vane IV, 42, of Vienna, Virginia, had been in jail since his arrest in April. At a plea hearing Wednesday […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lithium drilling project temporarily blocked on sacred tribal lands in Arizona

A federal judge has temporarily blocked exploratory drilling for a lithium project in Arizona that tribal leaders say will harm land they have used for religious and cultural ceremonies for centuries. Lawyers for the national environmental group Earthjustice and Colorado-based Western Mining Action Project are suing federal land managers on behalf of the Hualapai Tribe. […]

1 hour ago

Image: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nas...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid, support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday "about the present historical moment and his path forward."

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina deputy charged with killing unarmed man and letting police dog maul innocent person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault after he fatally shot an unarmed suspect five times and his police dog mauled a different, innocent person, authorities said. State agents arrested former Florence County deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers on Wednesday. He was on leave after the […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval...

Associated Press

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US prods Israel and Hamas to come to agreement on cease-fire deal

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza. Hamas and Israel have signaled that challenges remain amid significant differences over the presence […]

2 hours ago

Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip