Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Subadult loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean in Florida after rehabilitation

Aug 21, 2024, 9:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A rehabilitated sea turtle was released back into the Atlantic Ocean from a Florida beach Wednesday morning.

Willow, a subadult loggerhead, was set free in the area behind the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, officials said.

“The best part of my job is to actually come down here on the beach and see these very valuable animals being returned back into the population,” Loggerhead Marinelife Center chief science officer Dr. Heather Barron said.

Willow was brought to the center on June 25 after sea turtles to be malnourished, fatigued and encrusted in barnacles.

“So we got her on antibiotics, pain medications, iron and nutritional supplements and have corrected her anemia,” Barron said. “And now she’s feeling very feisty.”

Loggerhead Marinelife Center was established in 1983 as a sea turtle research, rehabilitation, education and conservation center. The center promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles.

National News

A banner shows a photo of missing woman Dee Warner in Tipton, Mich. on May 9 2022. (Jacob Hamilton/...

Associated Press

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — More than three years later, investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman after tests confirmed her remains were found on property owned by her husband, state police said Wednesday. Dee Warner’s death “has been ruled a homicide. … Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Military veteran pleads guilty to illegal possession of ricin

A Marine Corps veteran who authorities said tried to fake his own death after a falling out with a Virginia-based militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal possession of ricin, a biological toxin. Russell Richardson Vane IV, 42, of Vienna, Virginia, had been in jail since his arrest in April. At a plea hearing Wednesday […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lithium drilling project temporarily blocked on sacred tribal lands in Arizona

A federal judge has temporarily blocked exploratory drilling for a lithium project in Arizona that tribal leaders say will harm land they have used for religious and cultural ceremonies for centuries. Lawyers for the national environmental group Earthjustice and Colorado-based Western Mining Action Project are suing federal land managers on behalf of the Hualapai Tribe. […]

1 hour ago

Image: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nas...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid, support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday "about the present historical moment and his path forward."

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina deputy charged with killing unarmed man and letting police dog maul innocent person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault after he fatally shot an unarmed suspect five times and his police dog mauled a different, innocent person, authorities said. State agents arrested former Florence County deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers on Wednesday. He was on leave after the […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval...

Associated Press

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US prods Israel and Hamas to come to agreement on cease-fire deal

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza. Hamas and Israel have signaled that challenges remain amid significant differences over the presence […]

2 hours ago

Subadult loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean in Florida after rehabilitation