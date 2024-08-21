Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

College town’s police say they don’t need help with cleanup after beer spill

Aug 21, 2024, 1:31 PM

CORRECTS STATE TO MISS. NOT MASS. This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a stree...

CORRECTS STATE TO MISS. NOT MASS. This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a street closed due to an 18 wheeler losing part of its load, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 in Oxford, Miss. (Oxford Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Oxford Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.

The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.

“Please use another route,” the department posted on X. “And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.’”

National News

A banner shows a photo of missing woman Dee Warner in Tipton, Mich. on May 9 2022. (Jacob Hamilton/...

Associated Press

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — More than three years later, investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman after tests confirmed her remains were found on property owned by her husband, state police said Wednesday. Dee Warner’s death “has been ruled a homicide. … Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Military veteran pleads guilty to illegal possession of ricin

A Marine Corps veteran who authorities said tried to fake his own death after a falling out with a Virginia-based militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal possession of ricin, a biological toxin. Russell Richardson Vane IV, 42, of Vienna, Virginia, had been in jail since his arrest in April. At a plea hearing Wednesday […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lithium drilling project temporarily blocked on sacred tribal lands in Arizona

A federal judge has temporarily blocked exploratory drilling for a lithium project in Arizona that tribal leaders say will harm land they have used for religious and cultural ceremonies for centuries. Lawyers for the national environmental group Earthjustice and Colorado-based Western Mining Action Project are suing federal land managers on behalf of the Hualapai Tribe. […]

60 minutes ago

Image: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nas...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid, support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday "about the present historical moment and his path forward."

1 hour ago

Associated Press

South Carolina deputy charged with killing unarmed man and letting police dog maul innocent person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault after he fatally shot an unarmed suspect five times and his police dog mauled a different, innocent person, authorities said. State agents arrested former Florence County deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers on Wednesday. He was on leave after the […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval...

Associated Press

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US prods Israel and Hamas to come to agreement on cease-fire deal

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza. Hamas and Israel have signaled that challenges remain amid significant differences over the presence […]

2 hours ago

College town’s police say they don’t need help with cleanup after beer spill