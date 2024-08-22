Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents of American held by Hamas appeal for hostages’ release during Democratic convention

Aug 21, 2024, 6:12 PM

Jon Polin, left, and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on stage during the De...

Jon Polin, left, and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on stage during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The parents of a 23-year-old American taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel gave a moving speech Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, pleading for the release of the dozens of people who continue to be held captive in Gaza.

“This is a political convention. But needing our only son — and all of the cherished hostages — home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue,” said Jon Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin lost his part of his left arm and was kidnapped from Israel by militants who attacked the music festival he was attending.

Polin and his wife, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, were greeted with an extended ovation and chants of “bring him home” by the thousands of Democratic delegates in Chicago.

They steered clear of politics in their 10-minute speech, but Jon Polin said the families of the American hostages meet regularly in Washington and are heartened to see bipartisan support for securing the release of their loved ones. President Kamala Harris, he said, are “both working tirelessly” for a deal between Israel and Hamas for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages.

“Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you, stray strong, survive,” Rachel Polin-Goldberg said.

She and her husband wore stickers with the number 320, drawing attention to the number of days their son has been held.

The speech put an emotional and human face on the Israel-Hamas conflict, a sensitive issue for Democrats, who face pressure from pro-Palestinian protesters to more forcefully press Israel to end the siege that has leveled much of the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish in its death count between militants and civilians.

More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza, though some are believed to have died. Family members of six of the eight American hostages still held by Hamas were in Chicago to raise awareness about their loved ones’ plight.

Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of hostage Omer Neutra, were given a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention last month.

“Time is running out,” Ronen Neutra told The Associated Press at the Democratic convention. “And all leaders must work together in a bipartisan fashion to put pressure on both Hamas and the Israeli government and reach a deal that is so much overdue, so much overdue.”

On Tuesday, multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested after clashing with police during a protest that began outside the Israeli consulate and spilled out onto the surrounding streets.

Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

National News

FILE - The dome is photographed at the California State Capitol on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Sacrame...

Associated Press

California announces new deal with tech to fund journalism, AI research

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will be the first U.S. state to direct millions of dollars from taxpayer money and tech companies to help pay for journalism and AI research under a new deal announced Wednesday. Under the first-in-the-nation agreement, the state and tech companies would collectively pay roughly $250 million over five years to […]

34 minutes ago

A banner shows a photo of missing woman Dee Warner in Tipton, Mich. on May 9 2022. (Jacob Hamilton/...

Associated Press

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — More than three years later, investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman after tests confirmed her remains were found on property owned by her husband, state police said Wednesday. Dee Warner’s death “has been ruled a homicide. … Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Military veteran pleads guilty to illegal possession of ricin

A Marine Corps veteran who authorities said tried to fake his own death after a falling out with a Virginia-based militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal possession of ricin, a biological toxin. Russell Richardson Vane IV, 42, of Vienna, Virginia, had been in jail since his arrest in April. At a plea hearing Wednesday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lithium drilling project temporarily blocked on sacred tribal lands in Arizona

A federal judge has temporarily blocked exploratory drilling for a lithium project in Arizona that tribal leaders say will harm land they have used for religious and cultural ceremonies for centuries. Lawyers for the national environmental group Earthjustice and Colorado-based Western Mining Action Project are suing federal land managers on behalf of the Hualapai Tribe. […]

2 hours ago

Image: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nas...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid, support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday "about the present historical moment and his path forward."

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina deputy charged with killing unarmed man and letting police dog maul innocent person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault after he fatally shot an unarmed suspect five times and his police dog mauled a different, innocent person, authorities said. State agents arrested former Florence County deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers on Wednesday. He was on leave after the […]

2 hours ago

Parents of American held by Hamas appeal for hostages’ release during Democratic convention