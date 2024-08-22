Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrests in fatal Texas smuggling attempt climb 2 years after 53 migrants died in tractor trailer

Aug 21, 2024, 9:03 PM

FILE - Mourners visit a make-shift memorial to honor the victims and survivors of a human smuggling...

FILE - Mourners visit a make-shift memorial to honor the victims and survivors of a human smuggling tragedy in which dozens of migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer a week prior, July 6, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Arrests following the 2022 deaths of 53 migrants in Texas who were left in a sweltering tractor-trailer have climbed to more than a dozen, and now stretch to Central America, following years of investigations into the deadliest smuggling attempt from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Guatemalan officials announced the arrests of seven people accused of helping smuggle the migrants. They included the alleged ringleader of a smuggling operation whose extradition has been requested by the United States, Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez told The Associated Press.

The Justice Department was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday in San Antonio to discuss a “significant” arrest in the case but did not provide details.

Jiménez said the arrests were made possible after 13 raids in three of the country’s departments. Police also seized vehicles and cash and rescued other migrants during the operations, Guatemalan officials said in a statement.

“This is a collaborative effort between the Guatemalan police and Homeland Security, in addition to other national agencies, to dismantle the structures of human trafficking, one of the strategic objectives of the government President Bernardo Arévalo in order to take on the phenomenon of irregular migration,” Jiménez said.

Six people were charged previously.

They include Homero Zamorano Jr., who authorities say drove the truck, and Christian Martinez, who were arrested shortly after the migrants were found. Both are from Texas. Martinez has since pleaded guilty to smuggling-related charges, while Zamorano pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Four Mexican nationals were also arrested in 2023.

Authorities say the men were aware that the trailer’s air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning and would not blow cool air to the migrants trapped inside during the sweltering, three-hour ride from the border city of Laredo to San Antonio.

When the trailer was opened in San Antonio, 48 migrants were already dead. Another 16 were taken to hospitals, where five more died. The dead included 27 people from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador.

Authorities allege that the men worked with human smuggling operations in Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, and shared routes, guides, stash houses, trucks and trailers, some of which were stored at a private parking lot in San Antonio.

Migrants paid the organization up to $15,000 each to be taken across the border. The fee would cover up to three attempts to get into the country.

The arrests in Guatemala include Rigoberto Román Mirnado Orozco, the alleged ringleader, who was arrested in the department of San Marcos, on the border with Mexico. The other arrests occurred in Huehuetenango and Jalapa departments.

Several of those arrested are related and carry the Orozco surname, officials said.

Guatemalan officials accuse the group of housing and transferring hundreds of migrants to the United States over several years.

___

Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas, and Pérez from Guatemala City.

National News

FILE - Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks at the Democratic National Conventiony, Aug. 20, 2024...

Associated Press

Harris’ family members are popping up around Chicago this week during the DNC. Here’s who’s who

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamala Harris has a husband, Doug Emhoff, who could make history as America’s first gentleman spouse. Two stepchildren who call her “Momala.” A politically connected sister who is a top adviser and sounding board. A brother-in-law who temporarily stepped away from a top private sector gig to help elect her. A niece […]

1 hour ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray answers questions during an interview, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in B...

Associated Press

From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats ‘all at once’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The country is facing heightened threats from many corners at a time when law enforcement agencies are struggling, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an exclusive interview, adding that he is “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all […]

1 hour ago

Mannika Hopkins talks with her fourth graders on the first day of school at Greenville Elementary i...

Associated Press

School choice and a history of segregation collide as one Florida county shutters its rural schools

MADISON, Fla. (AP) — Tens of thousands of students have left Florida’s public schools in recent years amid an explosive expansion in school choice. Now, districts large and small are grappling with the harsh financial realities of empty seats in aging classrooms. As some districts are being forced to close schools, administrators are facing another […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Campaign buttons urging Alaskans to repeal ranked choice voting sit on a picnic table at the...

Associated Press

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in case seeking to keep ranked vote repeal measure off ballot

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a case Thursday that will decide whether a measure to repeal the state’s new open primary and ranked choice general election system will remain on the November ballot. The parties arguing the case in Anchorage are seeking a ruling from the state’s high […]

1 hour ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a ca...

Associated Press

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s fourth and final day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention will kick off its fourth and final night on Thursday. After a week of Democrats’ most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Nor...

Associated Press

NY state urges appeals court to uphold Donald Trump’s nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers urged an appeals court late Wednesday to uphold Donald Trump’s nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment, arguing there’s “overwhelming evidence” to support a judge’s finding that the former president lied for years about his wealth as he built his real estate empire. In paperwork filed ahead of […]

2 hours ago

Arrests in fatal Texas smuggling attempt climb 2 years after 53 migrants died in tractor trailer