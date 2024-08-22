Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Asian benchmarks trade mixed ahead of US Fed chair’s speech

Aug 21, 2024, 9:20 PM

A currency trader gestures near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and ...

A currency trader gestures near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares traded mixed Thursday, despite some optimism following a rally on Wall Street on better-than-expected profit reports from major companies.

Trading is likely to stay relatively quiet ahead of the annual conference of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give a much-anticipated speech. The hope is he’ll offer clues about how deeply and quickly the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in September after it jacked them to a two-decade high to beat inflation.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.6% in morning trading to 38,190.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 8,029.40.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.1% to 2,697.43. The Bank of Korea is holding its monetary policy meeting, where no rate action is expected, although views are divided on how the votes will go.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 17,413.42, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 2,855.16.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% a day after breaking an eight-day winning streak, its longest of the year. The index is back to 5,620.85 — within 0.8% of its all-time high set in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 40,890.49, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6% to 17,918.99. American companies continued to deliver what looks to be the best growth in profit for S&P 500 companies since late 2021.

Worries have been growing about whether shoppers in the United States can keep up their spending and keep the slowing economy out of a recession. Inflation is slowing, but prices are nevertheless much higher than before the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has been sinking since April on such expectations. It eased a bit further Wednesday, down to 3.79% from 3.81% late Tuesday.

A preliminary revision released by the U.S. government suggested the economy created 818,000 fewer jobs in the year through March than earlier reported. That’s a big number and adds to evidence showing a cooling job market.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 16 cents to $71.77 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged down 8 cents to $75.97 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 145.36 Japanese yen from 145.14 yen. The euro cost $1.1147, down from $1.1153.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

World

FILE- Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, awards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ...

Associated Press

India’s Modi visits Ukraine this week, after a recent trip to Moscow. Here’s what it could mean

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a historic visit Friday to Ukraine, a month and a half after he traveled to Moscow to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. Officials in India and Ukraine have said the visit will focus on boosting […]

47 minutes ago

Zhang Peiyi, a Shanghai resident, tears up during an interview at her home in Shanghai on July 31, ...

Associated Press

One woman’s custody battle highlights the challenges facing same-sex couples in China

BANGKOK (AP) — It’s been more than four years since Zhang Peiyi last saw her son, one of two children from her former marriage. Denied custody of both kids, Zhang finally settled in June for visitations with her daughter. But after seeing her only once, Zhang’s ex-wife called the meetings off indefinitely. What Zhang thought […]

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on the potential rail strike following an event ...

Associated Press

Canada’s two major freight railroads may stop Thursday if contract dispute isn’t resolved

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s two major freight railroads could halt their trains Thursday if they can’t agree to renewed contracts with the union representing their engineers, conductors and dispatchers. Canada’s government is watching closely and may intervene to prevent widespread damage to the economy. Both Canadian National and CPKC have been gradually shutting down since […]

11 hours ago

A youth holds kites during a festival in the Turano favela in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 7, 2024....

Associated Press

Plaything or peril? Brazilian kites are endangering lives and prompting a push for a national ban

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two groups of men stood on opposite rooftops perched on a hillside overlooking Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema beach, taunting one another. It was a macho showdown between opponents wielding unlikely weapons — kites. On this July morning in the impoverished neighborhood, they were using taut, sharp-edged kite lines — known […]

1 day ago

This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus cra...

Associated Press

Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday. The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. Another 23 […]

1 day ago

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, an...

Associated Press

Asian shares mostly fall after Wall Street snaps winning streak

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday following a slip on Wall Street that snapped an eight-day winning streak, the longest of the year. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.8% in morning trading to 37,741.53. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5% to 7,958.40. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.1% to 2,692.81. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped […]

1 day ago

Asian benchmarks trade mixed ahead of US Fed chair’s speech