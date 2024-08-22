Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Family of Gov. Jim Justice, candidate for US Senate, reaches agreement to avoid hotel foreclosure

Aug 22, 2024, 8:53 AM

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30...

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30, 1998. (AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has reached an agreement with a credit collection company to avoid the foreclosure of their historic hotel as he runs for U.S. Senate, the resort announced Thursday.

The Republican governor’s family was set to appear in court Friday asking a judge to halt the auction of The Greenbrier, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. Whether that hearing is still planned is unclear.

The hotel came under threat of auction after JPMorgan Chase sold a longstanding loan taken out by the governor to a credit collection company, McCormick 101 — a subsidiary of Beltway Capital — which declared it to be in default. In a statement, the Justice family said it had reached an agreement with Beltway Capital to “receive a specific amount to be paid in full by October 24, 2024.”

The family said it had already secured the money, although the Justices did not specify the amount.

“Under the agreement, Beltway Capital will Beltway reserves its rights if the Justice family fails to perform,” the statement reads.

A message left with Beltway Capital wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

The auction, which had been set to occur at a courthouse Tuesday in the small city of Lewisburg, involved 60.5 acres, including the hotel and parking lot.

Justice family attorneys filed a motion this week for a preliminary injunction to try to halt the auction of The Greenbrier. They claimed that a 2014 deed of trust approved by the governor was defective because JPMorgan didn’t obtain consent from the Greenbrier Hotel Corp.’s directors or owners, and that auctioning the property violates the company’s obligation to act in “good faith and deal fairly” with the corporation.

Justice is running for U.S. Senate against Democrat Glenn Elliott, a former mayor of Wheeling. Justice, who owns dozens of companies and had a net worth estimated at $513 million by Forbes Magazine in 2021, has been accused in court cases of being late in paying millions for family business debts and fines for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines.

He began serving the first of his two terms as governor in 2017, after buying The Greenbrier out of bankruptcy in 2009. The hotel has hosted U.S. presidents, royalty and, from 2010 until 2019, a PGA Tour tournament.

Justice’s family also owns The Greenbrier Sporting Club, a private luxury community with a members-only “resort within a resort.” That property was scheduled to be auctioned off this year in an attempt by Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, to recover more than $300 million in business loans defaulted by the governor’s family, but a court battle delayed that process.

Lifestyle

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

What to know about Labor Day and its history

DALLAS (AP) — From barbecues to getaways to shopping the sales, many people across the U.S. mark Labor Day — the federal holiday celebrating the American worker — by finding ways to relax. This year is the 130th anniversary of the holiday, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September. While actions by unions […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Hundreds of people line Central Avenue and cheer during the 10th Annual St. Pete Pride Stree...

Associated Press

Florida quietly removes LGBTQ+ travel info from state website

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Key West, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors and St. Petersburg are among several Florida cities that have long been top U.S. destinations for LGBTQ+ tourists. So it came as a surprise this week when travelers learned that Florida’s tourism marketing agency quietly removed the “LGBTQ Travel” section from its website sometime in […]

22 hours ago

Juliana Pache poses for a photo in Washington Square Park in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP ...

Associated Press

She didn’t see her Black heritage in crossword puzzles. So she started publishing her own

NEW YORK (AP) — It started a couple of years ago when Juliana Pache was doing a crossword puzzle and got stuck. She was unfamiliar with the reference that the clue made. It made her think about what a crossword puzzle would look like if the clues and answers included more of some subjects that […]

2 days ago

This undated image provided by Bugwood.org shows a hammerhead worm on a leaf in India. The narrow, ...

Associated Press

Hammerheads (the garden variety) pose a threat to earthworms

Earthworms, as we know, are garden champions, cleaning the soil by eating their weight in organic matter every day and aerating it as they wriggle around, creating tunnels to ease root growth. They also improve soil moisture, remove fungal spores and stimulate microbial activity, which benefits plant health. But there’s another weird worm out there […]

2 days ago

A sign hangs on the front door of Kingdom Trails in Burke, Vt., Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk...

Associated Press

Weeks after floods, Vermont businesses struggling to get visitors to return

BURKE, Vt. (AP) — Two bouts of flooding from storms in July has hampered businesses and destinations in an economically depressed section of northern Vermont, with some still closed as they continue to repair damage and others urging visitors, who were deterred by the weather, to make the trip. Kingdom Trails, a popular destination for […]

2 days ago

FILE - Fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class...

Associated Press

Got cold symptoms? Here’s when kids should take a sick day from school

PHOENIX (AP) — As schools reopen for another year, they are focused on improving student attendance. But back-to-school is hitting just as COVID-19 cases are increasing, raising the question: When is a child too sick for school? School absences surged during the pandemic and have yet to recover. Nearly 1 in 4 students remains chronically […]

4 days ago

Family of Gov. Jim Justice, candidate for US Senate, reaches agreement to avoid hotel foreclosure