Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

State trooper who fatally shot man at hospital was justified in use of deadly force, report says

Aug 22, 2024, 11:12 AM

FILE - Police stand at the entrance to New Hampshire Hospital, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP ...

FILE - Police stand at the entrance to New Hampshire Hospital, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state trooper who fatally shot a man at a psychiatric hospital in November shortly after the man killed a security guard was justified in using deadly force, the state attorney general said in a report Thursday.

The trooper, Nathan Sleight, fired at John Madore on Nov. 17 after Madore fatally shot Bradley Haas, a state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the New Hampshire Hospital’s front entrance. Madore was a former patient at the Concord hospital.

The report said Madore entered the hospital and fired a pistol at the unarmed Haas, who was standing near the entrance, “immediately and without warning” before firing multiple shots at the lobby wall, a switchboard service window, a secured door leading into the hospital from the lobby, and back at Haas.

He started to reload his pistol when Sleight drew his own service pistol, opened a door leading from his office into the lobby and commanded Madore to drop his gun.

.Madore turned and faced Trooper Sleight, ignored his commands and continued to try to reload his pistol,” Attorney General John Formella’s report said. Sleight shot him and Madore fell to the floor.

“While on the floor Madore again continued to try to reload his pistol, causing Trooper Sleight to fire the remaining ammunition in his service pistol at Madore in an effort to stop Madore from reloading,” the report said.

At about that time, a residential patient who was unaware of what was happening entered the lobby and heard Madore say something to the effect of “I hate this place,” the report said. Sleight escorted the man back to the parking lot.

Video cameras showed that all those events happened in under a minute.

The report said Sleight’s conclusion that Madore was an immediately deadly threat was “objectively and reasonably sound.”

Sleight has about 11 years of law enforcement experience.

The report noted that Madore had a history of mental health issues and had previously been a residential treatment patient at the hospital for 13 days in February 2016 and again for approximately nine months between May of 2016 to March of 2017.

His father told investigators that Madore previously expressed paranoid ideations that the providers at the hospital were trying to harvest his organs, which he continued to periodically discuss even after his discharge.

National News

FILE - Venezuela's Mariestela Vilera, left, and Daniela Larreal celebrate after won gold medal in a...

Associated Press

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies in Las Vegas at 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a five-time Olympic cyclist who competed for Venezuela over the course of a decade, has died. She was 51. Chirinos was found dead the afternoon of Aug. 15 at her home in Las Vegas after a worried friend called police for a welfare check, according to Luis Vidal, […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

She took a ‘ballot selfie.’ Now she’s suing North Carolina elections board for laws that ban it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman is suing the North Carolina elections board over state laws that ban most photography in polling places after she took a selfie with her ballot in March. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Eastern District Court of North Carolina by Susan Hogarth. The lawsuit centers around a letter […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Thanksgiving holiday skiers descend near the North Ridge Quad chairlift, Nov. 24, 2023, at K...

Associated Press

Powdr to sell Vermont’s Killington, the largest mountain resort in New England

Powdr Corp., which owns multiple ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, is selling Vermont’s Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, the largest mountain resort in New England, to a group of local passholders, the company said Thursday. Powdr also said it plans to list three other resorts for sale in the coming weeks: Eldora, in […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his plea

MEMPHIS (AP) — A second former Memphis police officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his not-guilty plea in the case that sparked outrage and intense calls for police reform. Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of […]

54 minutes ago

Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. ...

Associated Press

Chicago police say they’re ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Thursday that they are not changing any of their tactics and are ready for a final night of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention, after a peaceful march that resulted in no injuries or arrests. On Wednesday night, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully past a park […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Excavator buried under rocks at Massachusetts quarry prompts emergency response

STERLING, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters and other rescue agencies responded to the scene of an excavator buried under rocks and boulders at a quarry site in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to aerial video footage from local news stations. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the excavator at the site in Sterling, about 40 […]

2 hours ago

State trooper who fatally shot man at hospital was justified in use of deadly force, report says