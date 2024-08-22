Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

What polling shows about Americans’ views of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Aug 22, 2024, 11:21 AM

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County S...

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, N.Y. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are more likely than Democrats to have a favorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, recent polls show, as allies of Donald Trump urge the independent presidential candidate to drop out and endorse the former Republican president.

Kennedy’s support appears to have declined in recent polls as he struggles to find his political lane in a race reshaped by the departure of Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination in his place. The developments have left relatively narrow room for Kennedy’s presence — or potential departure — to make a difference in the election outcome. Recent polls don’t give a clear indication that Kennedy’s presence in the race has an outsized impact on support for either major-party candidate.

While some polls earlier in the year put Kennedy’s support in the double digits, support now hovers in don’t live up to their early poll numbers when voters actually cast their ballots.

Kennedy is scheduled to speak in Phoenix on Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” just days after his running mate openly discussed the possibility that he could drop out and endorse Trump.

Partisan appeal

In recent months, Americans overall have been split in their views of Kennedy, 70, the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

About as many people had a favorable as unfavorable view of Kennedy, according to a July AP-NORC poll that was conducted before Biden dropped out of the presidential race last month. That marks a decline from February, when more of those polled had a positive than negative view of Kennedy, and about 3 in 10 did not have an opinion.

In the most recent poll, about 2 in 10 U.S. adults didn’t know enough about Kennedy to give an opinion.

Republicans were significantly more likely than Democrats and independents to have a favorable view of Kennedy. And those with a positive impression of Kennedy were more likely to also have a favorable view of Trump (52%) than Harris (37%).

Kennedy also struggled to endear himself to political independents. Although he is running as an independent presidential candidate, polling shows about 4 in 10 independents did not know enough to form an opinion. Those who did were divided about equally between favorable and unfavorable opinions.

The base of support

Kennedy’s appeal largely rested in being an alternative to the match-up many Americans dreaded when Biden was facing Trump in a rematch of of the 2020 election won by Biden. A Pew Research Center poll from July found that about half of voters who were supporting Kennedy said the main reason they backed him was because he was neither Biden nor Trump, compared with about 3 in 10 who listed Kennedy’s characteristics or policies.

Harris’ move to the top of the Democratic ticket may have further harmed Kennedy’s prospects. An August Pew poll suggested that Harris has gained support at Kennedy’s expense. She appears to have received the support of some women and non-white voters who previously were considering Kennedy.

About that family name

Kennedy’s initial appeal was largely focused on his family name and his relation to other famed Kennedys, including his father and his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy family endorsed Biden before he withdrew from the race.

John F. Kennedy remains the most highly rated former president in Gallup’s retrospective approval ratings, and his appeal crosses party lines. Nine in 10 Americans approve of how Kennedy, a Democrat, handled his job as president, according to data from last summer, with Democrats, independents and Republicans in agreement.

News of Robert Kennedy’s potential withdrawal comes a little over a week since a New York judge ruled that he should not appear on the ballot in the state because he listed a “sham” address on nominating petitions. Kennedy has appealed, but has faced several similar challenges around the country.

National News

FILE - Police stand at the entrance to New Hampshire Hospital, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP ...

Associated Press

State trooper who fatally shot man at hospital was justified in use of deadly force, report says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state trooper who fatally shot a man at a psychiatric hospital in November shortly after the man killed a security guard was justified in using deadly force, the state attorney general said in a report Thursday. The trooper, Nathan Sleight, fired at John Madore on Nov. 17 after […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Venezuela's Mariestela Vilera, left, and Daniela Larreal celebrate after won gold medal in a...

Associated Press

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies in Las Vegas at 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a five-time Olympic cyclist who competed for Venezuela over the course of a decade, has died. She was 51. Chirinos was found dead the afternoon of Aug. 15 at her home in Las Vegas after a worried friend called police for a welfare check, according to Luis Vidal, […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

She took a ‘ballot selfie.’ Now she’s suing North Carolina elections board for laws that ban it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman is suing the North Carolina elections board over state laws that ban most photography in polling places after she took a selfie with her ballot in March. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Eastern District Court of North Carolina by Susan Hogarth. The lawsuit centers around a letter […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Thanksgiving holiday skiers descend near the North Ridge Quad chairlift, Nov. 24, 2023, at K...

Associated Press

Powdr to sell Vermont’s Killington, the largest mountain resort in New England

Powdr Corp., which owns multiple ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, is selling Vermont’s Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, the largest mountain resort in New England, to a group of local passholders, the company said Thursday. Powdr also said it plans to list three other resorts for sale in the coming weeks: Eldora, in […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his plea

MEMPHIS (AP) — A second former Memphis police officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his not-guilty plea in the case that sparked outrage and intense calls for police reform. Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of […]

1 hour ago

Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. ...

Associated Press

Chicago police say they’re ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Thursday that they are not changing any of their tactics and are ready for a final night of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention, after a peaceful march that resulted in no injuries or arrests. On Wednesday night, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully past a park […]

2 hours ago

What polling shows about Americans’ views of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.