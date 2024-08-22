Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters but partly OKs proof of citizenship law

Aug 22, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican push that could block more than 41,000 Arizona voters from casting ballots for president in the state that Democratic President Joe Biden won by less than 11,000 votes four years ago.

But in a 5-4 order, the high court allowed some enforcement of regulations barring people from voting if they don’t provide proof of citizenship when they register.

The justices acted on an emergency appeal filed by state and national Republicans that sought to give full effect to voting measures enacted in 2022 following Biden’s narrow win over Republican Donald Trump in Arizona.

The legal fight will continue in lower courts.

Billeaud reported from Phoenix.

