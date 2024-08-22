Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California woman fed up with stolen mail sends Apple AirTag to herself to catch thief

Aug 22, 2024, 2:19 PM

This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shows an AirTag, used by a Santa B...

This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shows an AirTag, used by a Santa Barbara resident to track down thieves stealing their packages on an unspecified date in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman fed up with her packages getting stolen out of her post office box sent an Apple AirTag to the address and cleverly tracked down the suspected thief, police said.

The woman had had several items stolen from her mailbox at the Los Alamos Post Office, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. If her mail was stolen again, she hoped the AirTag would help to track the thieves down.

On Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies were called to the post office for a report of mail theft. When they arrived, the woman told officials her mail had been stolen again — including the package with the AirTag.

Law enforcement tracked the AirTag to a block in Santa Maria, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) from the post office and arrested two suspects — a 27-year-old from Santa Maria and a 37-year-old from Riverside.

They located the package with the AirTag among the victim’s mail, as well as items believed to have been stolen from more than a dozen other people. The woman declined to be identified, the sheriff’s department said.

The two suspects were booked in jail on charges of possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, conspiracy, and identity and credit card theft. The 37-year-old was also booked on a burglary charge and several other theft warrants from Riverside County.

The sheriff’s department commended the mail theft victim for contacting law enforcement so they could apprehend the suspects rather than attempting to contact them on her own.

National News

Ukrainian servicemen of 148th separate artillery brigade of the Air Assault Forces fire towards Rus...

Associated Press

The US is sending $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send about $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Thursday, even as Washington works to get a better understanding of Kyiv’s incursion into Russia and how it advances the broader battlefield goals more than two years into the war. U.S. officials said the latest […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Floridians balk at DeSantis administration plan to build golf courses at state parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The golf course is not a threatened species in the Sunshine State — but the Florida scrub-jay is. And advocates are warning that life for the small blue and gray birds and many other imperiled species could get much harder if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration follows through on a proposal to […]

32 minutes ago

Robert Telles shows how he cut his finger while speaking to the jury from the witness stand on the ...

Associated Press

Ex-politician tells a Nevada jury he didn’t kill a Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas-area politician standing trial for the killing of an investigative reporter who wrote articles critical of him spent a rambling final hour speaking for himself on the witness stand Thursday before abruptly ending his testimony with a declaration that he never killed anyone. “I am not the kind […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke gets out of a Cruise driverless taxi after a test ...

Associated Press

Cruise will dispatch some of its trouble-ridden robotaxis to join Uber’s ride-hailing service

Cruise’s trouble-ridden robotaxis are joining Uber’s ride-hailing service next year as part of a multiyear partnership bringing together two companies that once appeared poised to compete for passengers. The alliance is the latest change in direction for Cruise since its California license to provide driverless rides was suspended in October 2023 after one of its […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury sides with Pennsylvania teacher in suit against district over Jan. 6 rally

A Pennsylvania school district violated a teacher’s constitutional rights by falsely suggesting he took part in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal jury has concluded. After an 11-day trial, jurors found the Allentown School District retaliated against Jason Moorehead when it suspended him after the deadly insurrection in Washington and asserted […]

45 minutes ago

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling watches a march to the Democratic National Convention ...

Associated Press

What’s for breakfast? At Chicago hotel hosting DNC event, there may have been mealworms

CHICAGO (AP) — Mealworms may have sickened at least one person at a Chicago hotel event earlier this week during the Democratic National Convention, the city’s police superintendent said Thursday. While the investigation continues, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said clues point toward people putting mealworms on tables. “I’m not sure that those were maggots,” […]

58 minutes ago

California woman fed up with stolen mail sends Apple AirTag to herself to catch thief