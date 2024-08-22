Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump uses a stretch of border wall and a pile of steel beams in Arizona to contrast with Democrats

Aug 22, 2024, 10:44 AM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the southern ...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the southern border with Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Ariz, as Alexis Nungaray, mother of Jocelyn, listens as Joamel Guevara holds a shirt with a photo of Jocelyn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — On a dirt road below the shrub-dotted hills of Arizona, Donald Trump used a stretch of wall and a pile of steel beams to draw a visual contrast between his approach to securing the border and that of his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump brought along grieving mothers, the sheriff of Cochise County and the head of the Border Patrol union to echo his tough-on-border security message at Thursday’s visit, which was themed “Make America Safe Again.”

“To my right is what we call Trump wall. This was wall that was built under President Trump,” said Paul Perez, the president of the Border Patrol union. “To my left, we have what we call Kamala wall. It’s just sitting there doing nothing, lying down.”

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the wall construction.

The visit was the fourth in a series of events held in battleground states this week to try to draw the focus away from Democrats’ celebration of Harris’ presidential nomination in Chicago. Speakers at the convention on Wednesday night accused Trump of using the border to stir up his base by demonizing immigrants.

Joining Thursday’s border visit were the mothers of children who were killed during the Biden administration in cases where the suspects are immigrants in the country illegally. Trump frequently highlights attacks involving immigrants to fuel concerns about the Biden administration policies, though some studies have found that people living in the U.S. illegally are less likely than native-born Americans to have been arrested for violent, drug and property crimes.

“I just really, really, really want everybody to please take into consideration how important border control is because we’re losing very innocent people to heinous crimes,” said Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was strangled to death in Houston in June.

At the Arizona event, snipers stood nearby at an elevated position, their eyes and weapons pointed toward Mexico, a day after Trump held his first outdoor rally since an assassination attempt last month. Security forces were also visible on the Mexican side of the border, including several men with rifles and tactical gear. Others wore uniforms identifying them as members of the Mexican state police.

“What Biden and Kamala have done to the families here with me and so many others, thousands and thousands of others, not only killed, but also really badly hurt, badly hurt to a point where they’ll never lead a normal life again. It’s shameful, and it’s evil,” Trump said.

In his tour of battleground states this week, Trump has traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina and will hold events in Las Vegas and the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Friday. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, spoke at the same location near the border a few weeks ago.

Elected Democratic officials argued Wednesday night at the convention that their party is the one offering real leadership on border issues.

“When it comes to the border, hear me when I say, ‘You know nothing, Donald Trump,'” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents the border city of El Paso, Texas. “He and his Republican imitators see the border and immigration as a political opportunity to exploit instead of an issue to address.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, spoke after a video played showing Republican opposition to a bipartisan border deal earlier this year. Murphy was the top Democrat negotiating the proposal with conservative senators and said the bill would have had unanimous support if it weren’t for Trump.

Trump was asked about the deal, and he called it “weak” and “ineffective,” adding a bill was not needed for President Joe Biden to take action.

“He didn’t need a bill. He knows that,” he said. “You know I didn’t have a bill. I said ‘close the border.’”

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report from Chicago.

National News

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nassau Cou...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. questioned in NY court over signature collectors who concealed his name on petitions

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced questions in a New York court Thursday about how his presidential campaign handled revelations that some people gathering signatures to get him on the state ballot concealed his name on the petitions and used other deceptive methods. Kennedy’s virtual appearance from an office in California came […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police misconduct indictments cause a Georgia prosecutor to drop charges in three murder cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor announced Thursday she’s dropping charges against six people in three pending murder cases following the indictment of a pair of Savannah police officers accused of misconduct. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, whose jurisdiction includes Savannah, said the decision came after her staff reviewed dozens of cases […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - A Rhode Island state trooper places an evidence marker near a vehicle with holes in the wind...

Associated Press

Report clears nearly a dozen officers involved in fatal shooting of Rhode Island man

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Eleven police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Rhode Island man last year have been cleared of any wrongdoing, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said in a report released Thursday. James Harrison of Johnston was shot after he fled the scene of a triple shooting, in which he […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

An accident? Experts clash at trial of 3 guards in 2014 death of man at Detroit-area mall

DETROIT (AP) — Two experts gave different opinions Thursday about the death of a man who was pinned to the floor by security guards at a Detroit-area mall in 2014. The Oakland County medical examiner defended the official conclusion that McKenzie Cochran’s death was an accident. Moments earlier, another forensic pathologist told jurors that the […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Congressional candidate and FTX executive’s romantic partner indicted on campaign finance charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A one-time Congressional candidate and domestic partner of a convicted FTX executive was arrested Thursday on campaign finance charges. Michelle Bond, 45, of Potomac, Maryland, was released on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance in Manhattan federal court to face charges that she conspired with Ryan Salame, the ex-CEO […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Southern Arizona man sought for alleged threats against Trump as candidate visits border

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A 66-year-old southern Arizona man is being sought for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media, authorities said Thursday, as the Republican former president and 2024 candidate was in the area to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Ronald Lee Syrvud, […]

39 minutes ago

Trump uses a stretch of border wall and a pile of steel beams in Arizona to contrast with Democrats