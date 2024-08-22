Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Asa Hutchinson to join University of Arkansas law school faculty next year

Aug 22, 2024, 3:30 PM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in Des Moin...

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination, is joining the University of Arkansas School of Law next year, the school announced Thursday.

Hutchinson will join the faculty at his alma mater as “executive in residence” during the spring 2025 spring semester, according to the university. He will teach a course on leadership in state and federal government, and participate in continuing legal education and moot court programs.

“This is where it all began for me,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “To be here is an honor and exhilarating. To see the excitement of the students and their dedication to make a difference and pursue justice is inspiring.”

Hutchinson served two terms as Arkansas governor and ran for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out in January. He was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson, 73, served as U.S. attorney in Arkansas in the 1980s, appointed to the post by President Ronald Reagan. He is also a former congressman who served as one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against then-President Bill Clinton.

Hutchinson, 73, served in President George W. Bush’s White House as the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and as an undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Governor Hutchinson’s professional career as an accomplished attorney and his political career as a United States representative, governor and presidential candidate make him an excellent addition to the law school community,” Cynthia Nance, the law school’s dean, said in a statement. “We are thrilled for him to teach and to engage with the next generation of lawyers.”

Since dropping out of the presidential race earlier this year, Hutchinson joined Scripps News as a political analyst.

