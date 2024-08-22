Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Here's the schedule for the DNC's fourth and final night leading up to Harris' acceptance speech

Aug 22, 2024, 3:33 PM

Pink, center, stands on stage during a sound check before the start of night four of the Democratic...

Pink, center, stands on stage during a sound check before the start of night four of the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Here’s a look at the prepared schedule for the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, culminating with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s nomination for president.

The listed schedule does not include potential surprise guests.

All times are Central.

After 5:30 p.m.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; National Education Association President Becky Pringle; American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten.

After 6 p.m.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge; Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.; Durham, N.C., Mayor Leonardo Williams; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill; Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; Rev. Al Sharpton; remarks from representatives of the “Central Park Five.”

After 7 p.m.

Amy Resner, a former prosecutor and friend of Harris; Karrie Delaney, director of federal affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network; former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan; National Urban League President Marc H. Morial; Nathan Hornes, a former student at Corinthian Colleges; Tristan General, a former New York State Assistant Attorney General; Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey; Courtney Baldwin, a youth organizer and human trafficking survivor; Interior Secretary Deb Haaland; content creator John Russell; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Calif.; Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas; joint remarks on “A New American Chapter.”

After 8 p.m.

A performance of the national anthem by The Chicks; host Kerry Washington; joint remarks from Meena Harris, the vice president’s niece, and Ella Emhoff, the vice president’s stepdaughter; Helena Hudlin; comedian D.L. Hughley; Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff Chris Swanson; a conversation on gun violence featuring Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., and relatives of victims of gun violence; former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.; performance by Pink; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

After 9 p.m.

Actress Eva Longoria; former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, D-Ill.; Maya Harris, the vice president’s sister; North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper; Harris.

