Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged in 2017 double homicide found dead at Virginia jail

Aug 22, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his girlfriend’s parents was found dead Thursday in a Virginia jail, authorities said.

Fairfax County police said Nicholas Giampa, 24, was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m. in his cell at the county jail, where he had been incarcerated since 2018. Police said they are investigating Giampa’s death but said that preliminarily they do not believe foul play was involved.

Giampa was arrested in December 2017 in connection with the fatal shootings of Scott Fricker, 48, and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, in their Virginia home.

The case attracted national attention because of evidence Giampa espoused neo-Nazi philosophies. Neighbors said the then-teen also mowed a swastika into a community field.

At the time of the killings, Kuhn-Fricker’s 16-year-old daughter told police she and Giampa had formed a suicide pact after her family forbade their relationship, discussing “wounding her parents if they tried to intervene,” according to court records. Officials said the Frickers objected to the relationship after learning that Giampa associated with neo-Nazis online, as well as the fact that he had been charged as a juvenile with possessing child pornography.

Fricker and Kuhn-Fricker were shot after finding Giampa in their daughter’s bedroom. The daughter told police she had given Giampa a security code that allowed him to enter the home after her parents had gone to bed.

According to police, Giampa reached for a handgun and shot Fricker and Kuhn-Fricker after the daughter unlocked her bedroom door. The daughter told police that Giampa put a gun to her head, but it did not fire. Giampa, then 17, then shot himself in the forehead. He was hospitalized for weeks but survived the injury.

At a 2018 hearing, psychologists testified that brain damage from the self-inflicted gunshot wound rendered Giampa unable to understand trial proceedings fully. At least one psychologist testified that Giampa would eventually be able to recover sufficiently to participate in his defense.

Giampa’s jury trial was postponed three times and had been scheduled to take place in January, according to online court records.

___

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., stands onstage and is joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Conn., Kim Rubio...

Associated Press

At DNC, Gabrielle Giffords joins survivors of gun violence and families of those killed in shootings

Survivors and family members of victims of gun violence attested at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday to the ways shootings impacted their lives and spurred them to advocacy. One of the most potent speeches came from Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district. Giffords, […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

How do you pronounce Kamala? Her grandnieces explain at the DNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final night of the Democratic National Convention included a tutorial on pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name — featuring none other than the candidate’s great nieces. The actress Kerry Washington introduced the girls by saying “it’s come to my attention that there are some folks who struggle — or pretend to struggle — […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - In this image taken from video, alleged U.S. fugitive Nicholas Rossi speaks during a hearing...

Associated Press

Man accused of faking death and fleeing US to avoid rape charges will stand trial, Utah judge rules

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges will stand trial, a judge in Utah ruled Thursday. District Judge Barry Lawrence ruled during Nicholas Rossi’s preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented enough evidence to warrant a jury trial, KTVX-TV reported. Prosecutors say […]

55 minutes ago

Supporters wave flags during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago...

Associated Press

Harris’ big moment, Dems’ rising stars, Gaza protesters shut out. Takeaways from DNC’s last night

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to be nominated, and supporters turned out in white to mark the moment. Ahead of Harris’ appearance in the convention hall, rising […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in New Yo...

Associated Press

Google agreed to pay millions for California news. Journalists call it a bad deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Google will soon give California millions of dollars to help pay for local journalism jobs in a first-in-the-nation deal, but journalists and other media industry experts are calling it a disappointing agreement that mostly benefits the tech giant. The agreement, which was hashed out behind closed doors and announced this week, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

5-year-old Utah boy dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — A 5-year-old Utah boy died when he accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a small town south of Salt Lake City on Thursday, police said. Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department told KSL-TV the boy found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house and […]

3 hours ago

Man charged in 2017 double homicide found dead at Virginia jail