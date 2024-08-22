Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Female delegates at the DNC are wearing white to honor women’s suffrage on night of Harris’ speech

Aug 22, 2024, 3:52 PM

People wear white during the Pleadge of Alliegence during the Democratic National Convention Thursd...

People wear white during the Pleadge of Alliegence during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — If you think you’re seeing a lot of women wearing white during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, you don’t need to adjust your television set.

There appeared to be a coordinated effort among female delegates and Democratic supporters as they arrived at the United Center on Thursday afternoon, with security lines and convention floor seats filling up with women clad in white suits, dresses and other attire.

So when Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage for to accept the Democratic presidential nomination — becoming the first Black woman, and only the second woman overall, to do so — she will be looking out across a sea filled with the color of women’s suffrage, the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

The homage is a couture callback to other momentous political events in which women wearing white has played a role, particularly for other glass ceiling moments.

Hillary Clinton donned a white suit when she accepted the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nomination. And Geraldine Ferraro — the first female candidate for vice president — wore white when she accepted that nomination at Democrats’ 1984 convention.

There have been other moments, too. In 2019, the women of the U.S. House put on a visual display of solidarity during the State of the Union, joined by some of their male colleagues clad in white jackets or ribbons in support. A year later, on the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage, congressional women yet again donned white, as a commitment to defending women’s rights overall.

And again, earlier this year, the Democratic Women’s Caucus announced that many of its members would wear white to the State of the Union, intended as a message in support of reproductive rights.

Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix, said party officials had asked delegates to wear white Thursday night in honor of Harris’ nomination.

“A lot of women fought for us to get where we are tonight, and we wanted to be part of the celebration,” Gallego said. “So it’s a forward-looking gesture, but also remembering a lot of people fought hard for today.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Jack Auresto and Mike Householder contributed to this report.

National News

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., stands onstage and is joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Conn., Kim Rubio...

Associated Press

At DNC, Gabrielle Giffords joins survivors of gun violence and families of those killed in shootings

Survivors and family members of victims of gun violence attested at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday to the ways shootings impacted their lives and spurred them to advocacy. One of the most potent speeches came from Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district. Giffords, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

How do you pronounce Kamala? Her grandnieces explain at the DNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final night of the Democratic National Convention included a tutorial on pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name — featuring none other than the candidate’s great nieces. The actress Kerry Washington introduced the girls by saying “it’s come to my attention that there are some folks who struggle — or pretend to struggle — […]

1 hour ago

FILE - In this image taken from video, alleged U.S. fugitive Nicholas Rossi speaks during a hearing...

Associated Press

Man accused of faking death and fleeing US to avoid rape charges will stand trial, Utah judge rules

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges will stand trial, a judge in Utah ruled Thursday. District Judge Barry Lawrence ruled during Nicholas Rossi’s preliminary hearing that prosecutors had presented enough evidence to warrant a jury trial, KTVX-TV reported. Prosecutors say […]

2 hours ago

Supporters wave flags during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago...

Associated Press

Harris’ big moment, Dems’ rising stars, Gaza protesters shut out. Takeaways from DNC’s last night

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to be nominated, and supporters turned out in white to mark the moment. Ahead of Harris’ appearance in the convention hall, rising […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in New Yo...

Associated Press

Google agreed to pay millions for California news. Journalists call it a bad deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Google will soon give California millions of dollars to help pay for local journalism jobs in a first-in-the-nation deal, but journalists and other media industry experts are calling it a disappointing agreement that mostly benefits the tech giant. The agreement, which was hashed out behind closed doors and announced this week, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

5-year-old Utah boy dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — A 5-year-old Utah boy died when he accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a small town south of Salt Lake City on Thursday, police said. Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department told KSL-TV the boy found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house and […]

4 hours ago

Female delegates at the DNC are wearing white to honor women’s suffrage on night of Harris’ speech