NATIONAL NEWS

Harris’ big moment, Dems’ rising stars, Gaza protesters shut out. Takeaways from DNC’s last night

Aug 22, 2024, 6:11 PM | Updated: 9:18 pm

Supporters wave flags during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago...

Supporters wave flags during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to be nominated, and supporters turned out in white to mark the moment.

Ahead of Harris’ appearance in the convention hall, rising Democratic stars were to address the crowd, along with survivors of mass shootings and others who were showcasing different issues. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Donald Trump and sat on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, also spoke.

The crowded lineup reflects the immense work Democrats have before them as they’ve stood up a fresh presidential campaign in just under a month since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

Here are some takeaways from the Democrats’ final night.

A new generation gets its moment in the spotlight

The convention didn’t just formally mark the exit of 81-year-old Biden from the campaign. It served as a showcase for the younger Democrats in the political talent pool.

Speakers included swing state up-and-comers like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who painted Trump as out of touch and told delegates that “with Kamala Harris, she gets us. She sees us. She is us.” Others featured during the week: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, both of whom made the short list when Harris was searching for a running mate.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel brought down the house with her address earlier in the week when she warned Republicans and the U.S. Supreme Court, “You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand!”

There were also rising blue-state celebrities like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland’s Democratic nominee for an open Senate seat, and 34-year-old New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen as representing a new generation of Democrats.

It was only a few years ago that Democrats worried they had too little talent in the pipeline, after scores of officeholders were wiped out in the off-year elections under President Barack Obama. But they’ve seen a resurgence in the Trump era.

Palestinian supporters never got to address the convention

It appeared that pro-Palestinian delegates would not get an opportunity to address the convention from the stage. It was a reflection of how the party has tried to avoid one of the more divisive issues of this election season as the U.S. alliance with Israel has become a political flashpoint.

Israel’s response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas has spurred outrage over mass casualties and human rights violations in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have marched outside the arena each day, but their advocates were not to be found on the convention schedule.

“Uncommitted” delegate Abbas Alawieh had been in talks with DNC officials about speaking. After being rejected, he and other delegates chose to spend Wednesday night on the sidewalk outside the convention hall in protest.

“When we ran out of options as uncommitted delegates, we just sat down,” Alawieh said Thursday.

Harris and Biden have both called for a cease-fire and the release of hostages taken in the October raid. On Wednesday, the parents of one of the young men being held hostage in Gaza addressed the convention.

Convention reflects the party’s emotional whiplash since Biden dropped out

Harris’ nominating convention has been a four-day romp imbued with a party-like atmosphere and a sense of optimism. It’s safe to say that it would have been a much different gathering were Biden the party’s nominee.

Democrats have been through emotional whiplash since Biden bowed out of the race last month, clearing the path for Harris.

For months Democrats had been despondent about Biden’s polling and his underwhelming speaking appearances. And many Democrats were convinced that Trump could run away with the election.

Contrast that with the convention being held to nominate Harris in Chicago: Laughter filled the air, the mood was electric and searing jokes at Trump’s expense flowed freely. The event has also drawn an A-list slate of talent, from John Legend to Pink.

Not to be forgotten: There also have been words of caution about the hard work ahead.

Turning social issues into economic policies

Polling shows voters have consistently felt Republicans are better on the economy — a perception that Democrats are trying to fix.

High inflation hounded Biden’s popularity. Now Trump is trying to assign the blame to Harris as well, going so far as to call her a communist by nicknaming her “Comrade Kamala” and misleadingly claiming a relatively healthy economy is actually in tatters.

It’s not clear how well Trump’s criticism will stick to Harris, but Democrats tried to show her economic credentials on Thursday.

The Democrats’ argument is that Harris can do more for the middle class and entrepreneurs as the party tries to reframe social issues as economic ones.

Harris wants to provide $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. “She knows housing is a human right and a pathway to the middle class,” Marcia Fudge, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told the convention.

Harris also wants a $6,000 tax break for new parents and an expanded child tax credit. “Child care makes our economy run,” Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., told delegates.

Inflation has been a persistent challenge for Democrats and the message Thursday was that greedy companies are to blame.

Both Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tried to make that case. But most economists say the inflation came from supply chain issues, higher commodity costs for energy and food and other distortions caused by the response to the pandemic.

___

Riccardi reported from Denver.

