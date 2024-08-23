Close
AP Source: Biden to dispatch adviser to China as he looks to sharpen policy focus in final months

Aug 23, 2024, 4:54 AM

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks about the prisoner swap with Russia duri...

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks about the prisoner swap with Russia during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to dispatch his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to China as the White House aims to sharpen its focus on foreign policy in the Democrat’s final months in office.

Sullivan’s visit to meet with his counterpart, Wang Yi, is expected to take place next week, according to a person familiar with planning for the trip who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House is expected to announced plans for the trip later today.

Sullivan has met with Chinese officials several times over the course of the administration to discuss the two economic rivals complicated relationship, but this will be his first visit to China.

The expected announcement comes as Biden is vacationing in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

