Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents

Aug 23, 2024, 8:02 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washin...

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against real estate software company RealPage Inc., accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices.

The lawsuit, filed alongside attorneys general in states including North Carolina and California, alleges the company of violating antitrust laws through its algorithm that landlords use to get recommended rental prices for apartments.

The algorithm allows landlords to align their prices and avoid competition that would keep rents down, Justice Department officials said. The complaint quotes one RealPage executive as saying “there is greater good in everybody succeeding versus essentially trying to compete against one another in a way that actually keeps the entire industry down.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Americans should not have to pay more in rent because a company has found a new way to scheme with landlords to break the law.”

Attorneys general in several states have separately sued RealPage alleging an illegal price-fixing scheme over its algorithmic pricing software.

In a statement posted on its website in June, RealPage called claims against the company “false and misleading,” and argued its software actually “contributes to a healthier and more efficient rental housing ecosystem.” RealPage said landlords decide their own rent prices and are free to reject the recommendations provided by its software.

It’s the latest example of the Biden administration’s aggressive antitrust enforcement.

The Justice Department sued Apple in March and in May announced a sweeping lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment. Antitrust enforcers have also opened investigations into the roles Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI have played in the artificial intelligence boom.

National News

Associated Press

Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago

DETROIT (AP) — An expert in the use of force defended the tactics of security guards who restrained a man on the floor of a Detroit-area mall before he died, telling jurors Friday that their actions were reasonable. Charles Key testified for the defense at the trial of three of the guards for involuntary manslaughter […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas, other GOP-led states sue over program to give immigrant spouses of US citizens legal status

Opponents are suing to end a federal program that could potentially give nearly half a million immigrants without legal status who are married to U.S. citizens a path to citizenship. Sixteen Republican-led states filed suit Friday to halt the program launched by President Joe Biden in June, saying in court filings that the Biden administration […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor’s door before they fatally shot her. U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson’s ruling declared that the actions of Taylor’s boyfriend, who fired a shot at police the […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky

NEW YORK (AP) — A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported. The 9-year-old boy left his Brooklyn apartment at around 7 a.m. Thursday but did not show up to […]

27 minutes ago

Montgomery County police officer Justin Lee arrives to the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington, F...

Associated Press

Maryland police officer convicted of tossing smoke bomb at police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland police officer was convicted on Friday of charges that he joined a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and hurled a smoke bomb and other objects at police officers guarding a tunnel entrance. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden heard two days of trial testimony without a jury […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 freight trains collided in Colorado, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring 2 conductors

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two freight trains collided and derailed in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday night, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring two conductors, according to police. The Boulder Police Department said on the social medial platform X that the crash happened north of Boulder Community Hospital. Area roads were closed for several hours […]

1 hour ago

Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents