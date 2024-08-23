Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 freight trains collided in Colorado, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring 2 conductors

Aug 23, 2024, 7:56 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two freight trains collided and derailed in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday night, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring two conductors, according to police.

The Boulder Police Department said on the social medial platform X that the crash happened north of Boulder Community Hospital.

Area roads were closed for several hours while officials conducted an investigation and fuel cleanups. Those roads have all since reopened, the department said Friday morning.

“The train itself is about a mile-long so it will take some time to clean up and move the cars,” police said on X.

Video of the aftermath showed the two train locomotives sustained severe damage and were off the rails along with several cargo cars. Heavy equipment was being used to remove the wreckage.

Kendall Sloan, a spokesperson for train operator BNSF Railway, said in an email Friday that the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

She said the crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on tracks running near Boulder Creek.

The two crew members, who have not been named, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, according to Sloan.

A “small amount” of fuel spilled from the locomotive but is not impacting the creek, she added.

“Crews are on site working to clear the incident as quickly and safely as possible,” Sloan wrote. “There is no threat to the public.”

The police department, which didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up email, said in other updates on X that a rail bridge was also destroyed in the crash, and that an area electrical line was impacted, leading to power outages affecting about a dozen customers.

The department acknowledged on X that it initially believed fuel was leaking from a train’s engine into the creek, but that it now appears the fuel was absorbed by sand that spilled out of one of the train cars.

National News

Georgia State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, speaks as State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, looks o...

Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers say the top solution to jail problems is for officials to work together

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee says more cooperation among county officials would improve conditions in Fulton County’s jail, but it also called on the city of Atlanta to hand over all of its former jail to the county to house prisoners. The committee was formed last year to examine conditions in the jail […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kansas judge throws out machine gun possession charge, cites Second Amendment

A federal judge in Kansas has tossed out a machine gun possession charge and questioned if bans on the weapons violate the Second Amendment. If upheld on appeal, the ruling by U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes in Wichita could have a sweeping impact on the regulation of machine guns, including homemade automatic weapons that […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

A girl sleeping in her bed is fatally struck when shots are fired at 3 homes in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was fatally struck when someone fired several shots into three homes in an Ohio city early Friday, authorities said. It’s not clear why the shootings occurred, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said, and no other injuries were reported. It’s believed that at least two […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Alabama prosecutor found guilty of abusing position for sex

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prosecutor was found guilty of six corruption charges on Thursday for soliciting sexual favors from at least three women who he was also prosecuting for crimes. Houston County former Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was accused of using his role as a prosecutor to ask for sexual photos […]

1 hour ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final night of...

Associated Press

Are convention viewing numbers a hint about who will win the election? Don’t bet on it

NEW YORK (AP) — In a close election campaign with both sides looking for an edge, the party with more people watching their midsummer convention would seem to have an important sign of success. Yet historically speaking, that measurement means next to nothing. Eight times over the past 16 presidential election cycles dating back to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2...

Associated Press

Prosecutor says ex-sheriff’s deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting of an airman at his home

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s deputy is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting an airman who opened his apartment door while holding a gun. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Friday in the May 3 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, […]

1 hour ago

2 freight trains collided in Colorado, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring 2 conductors