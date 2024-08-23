Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers

Aug 23, 2024, 8:43 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor’s door before they fatally shot her.

U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson’s ruling declared that the actions of Taylor’s boyfriend, who fired a shot at police the night of the raid, were the legal cause of her death, not a bad warrant.

Federal charges against former Louisville Police Detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022 during a high-profile visit to Louisville. Garland accused Jaynes and Meany, who were not present at the raid, of knowing they had falsified part of the warrant and put Taylor in a dangerous situation by sending armed officers to her apartment.

But Simpson wrote in the Tuesday ruling that “there is no direct link between the warrantless entry and Taylor’s death.” Simpson’s ruling effectively reduced the civil rights violation charges against Jaynes and Meany, which had carried a maximum sentence of life in prison, to misdemeanors.

The judge declined to dismiss a conspiracy charge against Jaynes and another charge against Meany, who is accused of making false statements to investigators.

When police carrying a drug warrant broke down Taylor’s door in March 2020, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer in the leg. Walker said he believed an intruder was bursting in. Officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, in her hallway.

Simpson concluded that Walker’s “conduct became the proximate, or legal, cause of Taylor’s death.”

“While the indictment alleges that Jaynes and Meany set off a series of events that ended in Taylor’s death, it also alleges that (Walker) disrupted those events when he decided to open fire” on the police, Simpson wrote.

Walker was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was later dropped after his attorneys argued Walker didn’t know he was firing at police.

An email message sent to the U.S. Justice Department seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday morning.

A third former officer charged in the federal warrant case, Kelly Goodlett, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a conspiracy charge and is expected to testify against Jaynes and Meany at their trials.

Federal prosecutors alleged Jaynes, who drew up the Taylor warrant, had claimed to Goodlett days before the warrant was served that he had “verified” from a postal inspector that a suspected drug dealer was receiving packages at Taylor’s apartment. But Goodlett knew that was false and told Jaynes the warrant did not yet have enough information connecting Taylor to criminal activity, prosecutors said. She added a paragraph saying the suspected drug dealer was using Taylor’s apartment as his current address, according to court records.

Two months later, when the Taylor shooting was attracting national headlines, Jaynes and Goodlett met in Jaynes’ garage to “get on the same page” before Jaynes talked to investigators about the Taylor warrant, court records said.

A fourth former officer, Brett Hankison, was also charged by federal prosecutors in 2022 with endangering the lives of Taylor, Walker and some of her neighbors when he fired into Taylor’s windows. A trial last year ended with a hung jury, but Hankison is schedule to be retried on those charges in October.

National News

Associated Press

Death of Connecticut man found in river may be related to flooding that killed 2 others, police say

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut man whose body was found in a river downstream from his submerged pickup truck may be related to the destructive flooding that killed two other people in the state, police said Friday. The body of Robert Macisaac, 59, was found in the Aspetuck River in Westport […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - CIA director William Burns speaks during a hearing, March 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

White House insists it is making progress on Gaza cease-fire as talks continue over the weekend

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — The White House said Friday that cease-fire talks in Cairo have been constructive and will continue over the weekend as the U.S. and Mideast allies continue to press Israel and Hamas to forge an agreement. CIA Director William Burns and Brett McGurk, a senior adviser on the Middle East to President […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge limits scope of lawsuit challenging Alabama restrictions on help absentee ballot applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has sided with the state of Alabama in narrowing the scope of a lawsuit challenging a new law that criminalizes some ways of helping other people to apply for an absentee ballot. Chief U.S. District Judge David Proctor ruled Wednesday that civic groups can pursue just one of […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steve McCraw, center, stands with officials as they ...

Associated Press

Texas chief who called Uvalde response ‘abject failure’ but defended his state police is retiring

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief who came under scrutiny over the hesitant response to the Robb Elementary school shooting in 2022 and has overseen Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s aggressive efforts to stop migrant crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border said Friday he will retire at the end of the year. Col. Steve McCraw […]

34 minutes ago

FILE - Hundreds of race fans wait in line to purchase tickets at the Ace Speedway in the rural Alam...

Associated Press

North Carolina court says speedway can sue top health official over COVID-19 closure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina racetrack shuttered briefly for defying state gathering limits during the pandemic can sue the top health regulator on allegations that Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration violated the constitutional rights of its operators by trying to make an example out of it, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday. The justices […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trump-backed Alaska Republican withdraws from US House race after third-place finish in primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House on Friday after finishing third in this week’s primary. Her decision left second-place finisher Republican Nick Begich as the main challenger to Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, […]

37 minutes ago

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers