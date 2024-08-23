Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago

Aug 23, 2024, 8:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — An expert in the use of force defended the tactics of security guards who restrained a man on the floor of a Detroit-area mall before he died, telling jurors Friday that their actions were reasonable.

Charles Key testified for the defense at the trial of three of the guards for involuntary manslaughter in the death of McKenzie Cochran at Northland Center more than 10 years ago.

Cochran, 25, who had an enlarged heart, repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe” while face down, according to witnesses. He died of asphyxiation.

“It doesn’t affect my overall opinion,” said Key, a consultant and former Baltimore police supervisor who trains police in the use of force. “If he’s talking it means he’s breathing. He may not be breathing well. Resisting aggressively — that also can’t be done without taking oxygen.”

The confrontation in 2014, recorded on video, began when a jewelry store owner called security to report that Cochran had said he wanted to kill somebody. He refused to leave the mall and was pepper-sprayed by a guard.

The conflict soon involved five guards, all trying to restrain Cochran while one attempted to handcuff him. It was later determined that he was not armed.

“This guy presented a serious threat from the information they had,” Key said. “All they’re trying to do is handcuff. They don’t use any other force other than the initial pepper spray.”

Cochran’s death was classified by the medical examiner as an accident in 2014, and the Oakland County prosecutor did not pursue charges, partly based on Key’s opinion about the confrontation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reversed course in 2021 and filed charges.

John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree are accused of gross negligence. Another of the guards pleaded guilty last week in anticipation of only 90 days in jail. The guard who led the encounter with Cochran died in 2017.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

Associated Press

Texas, other GOP-led states sue over program to give immigrant spouses of US citizens legal status

Opponents are suing to end a federal program that could potentially give nearly half a million immigrants without legal status who are married to U.S. citizens a path to citizenship. Sixteen Republican-led states filed suit Friday to halt the program launched by President Joe Biden in June, saying in court filings that the Biden administration […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor’s door before they fatally shot her. U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson’s ruling declared that the actions of Taylor’s boyfriend, who fired a shot at police the […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky

NEW YORK (AP) — A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported. The 9-year-old boy left his Brooklyn apartment at around 7 a.m. Thursday but did not show up to […]

21 minutes ago

Montgomery County police officer Justin Lee arrives to the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington, F...

Associated Press

Maryland police officer convicted of tossing smoke bomb at police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland police officer was convicted on Friday of charges that he joined a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and hurled a smoke bomb and other objects at police officers guarding a tunnel entrance. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden heard two days of trial testimony without a jury […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washin...

Associated Press

Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against real estate software company RealPage Inc., accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices. The lawsuit, filed alongside attorneys general in states including North Carolina and California, alleges the company of violating antitrust laws through its […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 freight trains collided in Colorado, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring 2 conductors

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two freight trains collided and derailed in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday night, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring two conductors, according to police. The Boulder Police Department said on the social medial platform X that the crash happened north of Boulder Community Hospital. Area roads were closed for several hours […]

1 hour ago

Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago