Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Competing measures to expand or limit abortion rights will appear on Nebraska’s November ballot

Aug 23, 2024, 9:28 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will chose between two competing abortion measures to either expand abortion rights or limit them to the current 12-week ban — a development likely to drive more voters to the polls in a state that could see one of its five electoral votes up for grabs in the hotly contested presidential race.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Friday that the rival initiatives each gathered enough signatures to get on the November ballot, making it the first state to carry competing abortion amendments on the same ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Nebraska also becomes the last of several states to put an abortion measure on the November ballot, including the swing states of Arizona and Nevada where abortion ballot measures could drive higher voter turnout. Others are Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana and South Dakota. New York has a measure that supporters say will effectively guarantee access, though it doesn’t mention abortion specifically.

National News

FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washingt...

Associated Press

US sanctions hundreds of firms accused of supplying Russia’s war machine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. Among those sanctioned by the Treasury Department were 60 Russian-based technology and defense […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senators demand the USDA fix its backlog of food distribution to Native American tribes

A bipartisan group of senators is demanding immediate action from USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsak after several tribal nations reported that a federal food distribution program they rely on has not fulfilled orders for months, and in some cases has delivered expired food. Last spring, the USDA consolidated from two contractors to one for deliveries of […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - A bank of television screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, shows Federal Rese...

Associated Press

Takeaways from Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell all but proclaimed victory in the fight against inflation and signaled that interest rate cuts are coming in a much-anticipated speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Under Powell, the Fed raised its benchmark rate to the highest level in 23 years to subdue inflation that two years […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago

DETROIT (AP) — An expert in the use of force defended the tactics of security guards who restrained a man on the floor of a Detroit-area mall before he died, telling jurors Friday that their actions were reasonable. Charles Key testified for the defense at the trial of three of the guards for involuntary manslaughter […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas, other GOP-led states sue over program to give immigrant spouses of US citizens legal status

Opponents are suing to end a federal program that could potentially give nearly half a million immigrants without legal status who are married to U.S. citizens a path to citizenship. Sixteen Republican-led states filed suit Friday to halt the program launched by President Joe Biden in June, saying in court filings that the Biden administration […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor’s door before they fatally shot her. U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson’s ruling declared that the actions of Taylor’s boyfriend, who fired a shot at police the […]

49 minutes ago

Competing measures to expand or limit abortion rights will appear on Nebraska’s November ballot