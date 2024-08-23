Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Alabama prosecutor found guilty of abusing position for sex

Aug 23, 2024, 9:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prosecutor was found guilty of six corruption charges on Thursday for soliciting sexual favors from at least three women who he was also prosecuting for crimes.

Houston County former Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was accused of using his role as a prosecutor to ask for sexual photos on multiple occasions and to hire a sex worker on at least one occasion. Johnson also previously served as a Houston County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

One of the women testified that Johnson demanded that she help him hire a sex worker while she was out on bond, according to News4. In her testimony, the woman said that she “would’ve done anything that man wanted,” because he could influence whether she would go back to jail.

Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s office could not be reached for comment.

The Houston County jury found Johnson guilty on three counts of soliciting anything for a corrupt purpose, and three counts of intentional use of office for personal gain. The six charges include three felonies and three misdemeanors.

Attorneys for Johnson could not be reached for comment by email on Friday morning but argued in court that the former prosecutor’s behavior was improper but not criminal.

Johnson was taken into custody by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ahead of a sentencing hearing. His lawyers have requested that Johnson get released on bond and cited his health problems.

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final night of...

Associated Press

Are convention viewing numbers a hint about who will win the election? Don’t bet on it

NEW YORK (AP) — In a close election campaign with both sides looking for an edge, the party with more people watching their midsummer convention would seem to have an important sign of success. Yet historically speaking, that measurement means next to nothing. Eight times over the past 16 presidential election cycles dating back to […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Both sides argue for resolution of verdict dispute in New Hampshire youth center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The $38 million verdict in a landmark lawsuit over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center remains disputed nearly four months later, with both sides submitting final requests to the judge this week. “The time is nigh to have the issues fully briefed and decided,” Judge Andrew Schulman wrote in an […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Competing measures to expand or limit abortion rights will appear on Nebraska’s November ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will chose between two competing abortion measures to either expand abortion rights or limit them to the current 12-week ban — a development likely to drive more voters to the polls in a state that could see one of its five electoral votes up for grabs in the hotly […]

22 minutes ago

FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washingt...

Associated Press

US sanctions hundreds of firms accused of supplying Russia’s war machine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. Among those sanctioned by the Treasury Department were 60 Russian-based technology and defense […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senators demand the USDA fix its backlog of food distribution to Native American tribes

A bipartisan group of senators is demanding immediate action from USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsak after several tribal nations reported that a federal food distribution program they rely on has not fulfilled orders for months, and in some cases has delivered expired food. Last spring, the USDA consolidated from two contractors to one for deliveries of […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - A bank of television screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, shows Federal Rese...

Associated Press

Takeaways from Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell all but proclaimed victory in the fight against inflation and signaled that interest rate cuts are coming in a much-anticipated speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Under Powell, the Fed raised its benchmark rate to the highest level in 23 years to subdue inflation that two years […]

33 minutes ago

Former Alabama prosecutor found guilty of abusing position for sex