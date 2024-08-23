Close
A girl sleeping in her bed is fatally struck when shots are fired at 3 homes in Ohio

Aug 23, 2024, 9:52 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was fatally struck when someone fired several shots into three homes in an Ohio city early Friday, authorities said.

It’s not clear why the shootings occurred, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said, and no other injuries were reported. It’s believed that at least two shooters may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

The shootings were reported around 1 a.m., Johns said, adding that more than 30 rifle casings were recovered from the scene. The rounds were fired from the street toward the houses, which neighbor each other and were each struck by multiple shots.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was in an upstairs bedroom when she was shot. Her father and 11-year-old sister were also in the home at the time. It’s not clear if anyone was in the other two homes when the shootings occurred, Johns said.

