Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Correction: California-Beach-Homeless-Cleanup story

Aug 22, 2024, 5:59 PM | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:22 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published Aug. 22, 2024, about officials clearing a homeless encampment at a California state beach, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom was working alongside Los Angeles sanitation workers. He was with California Department of Transportation workers. The story should have also made clear that $3.2 billion in grants to build shelters, clear encampments and connect homeless people to services have been given to the county and city of Los Angeles.

National News

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where other stranded hikers were rescued on Thursday. The woman was hiking and not wearing a life jacket when she […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements, rejecting an argument from gun-rights activists that the law violated the Second Amendment by making it too difficult for people to obtain guns. A majority of judges from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, affirmed a district […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier holds up a T-shirt with a QR code ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma revokes license of teacher who gave class QR code to Brooklyn library in book-ban protest

Oklahoma’s education board has revoked the license of a former teacher who drew national attention during surging book-ban efforts across the U.S. in 2022 when she covered part of her classroom bookshelf in red tape with the words “Books the state didn’t want you to read.” The decision Thursday went against a judge who had […]

16 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a eulogy for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Thursday, Aug. 1, ...

Associated Press

Erica Lee Carter, daughter of the late US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, will seek to finish her term

HOUSTON (AP) — The daughter of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last month after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, will seek to finish her mother’s term in office. Erica Lee Carter submitted paperwork by Thursday’s deadline to be a candidate in a special election in which voters will choose who will […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge declines to order New York to include ‘abortion’ in description of ballot measure

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge said Friday he won’t force state election officials to tell voters that a proposed anti-discrimination amendment to the state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. The decision from state Supreme Court Judge David A. Weinstein came after a lawsuit over the language voters would see on ballots this […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits in Washington, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Government announces more COVID-19 tests can be ordered through mail for no cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of a summer wave of COVID-19 cases, Americans will be able to get free virus test kits mailed to their homes, starting in late September. U.S. households will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab tests when the federal program reopens, according to the website, COVIDtests.gov. […]

60 minutes ago

Correction: California-Beach-Homeless-Cleanup story