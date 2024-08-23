Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements

Aug 23, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements, rejecting an argument from gun-rights activists that the law violated the Second Amendment by making it too difficult for people to obtain guns.

A majority of judges from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, affirmed a district court judge’s ruling in favor of the state of Maryland.

The majority rejected plaintiffs’ argument that the state’s handgun qualification statute tramples on applicants’ Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. The law requires most Maryland residents to obtain a handgun qualification license before purchasing a handgun.

Senior Judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote Friday’s majority opinion, joined by nine other judges. Five judges adopted opinions concurring with the majority’s decision. Two judges joined in a dissenting opinion.

“The handgun license requirement is nevertheless constitutional because it is consistent with the principles underlying our Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,” Judge Allison Jones Rushing wrote in a concurring opinion.

In his dissenting opinion, Judge Julius Richardson said the state of Maryland “has not shown that history and tradition justify its handgun licensing requirement.”

“I can only hope that in future cases we will reverse course and assess firearm regulations against history and tradition,” he wrote.

The court’s full roster of judges agreed to hear the case after a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 last year that the requirements, which include submitting fingerprints for a background check and taking a four-hour firearms safety course, were unconstitutional.

In their split ruling in November, the 4th Circuit panel said it considered the case in light of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that “effected a sea change in Second Amendment law.” That 6-3 decision signified a major expansion of gun rights following a series of mass shootings.

With its conservative justices in the majority and liberals in dissent, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law and said Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. It also required gun policies to fall in line with the country’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The underlying lawsuit in the Maryland case was filed in 2016 as a challenge to a state law requiring people to obtain a special license before purchasing a handgun. The plaintiffs included the Maryland Shall Issue advocacy group and licensed gun dealer Atlantic Guns Inc.

Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, said the plaintiffs believe Friday’s ruling runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent and is “plainly wrong as a matter of common sense.”

“The majority opinion is, in the words of the dissent, ‘baseless,’” he said, adding that a petition for the Supreme Court to review the decision “practically writes itself.”

Maryland’s law passed in 2013 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. It laid out requirements for would-be gun purchasers: completing four hours of safety training, submitting fingerprints and passing a background check, being 21 and residing in Maryland.

Gun-rights groups argued that the 2013 law made obtaining a handgun an overly expensive and arduous process. Before that law passed, people had to complete a more limited training and pass a background check. However, supporters of the more stringent requirements said they were a common-sense tool to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

The court heard arguments for the case in March. It’s one of two cases on gun rights out of Maryland that the federal appeals court took up around the same time. The other is a challenge to the state’s assault weapons ban.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the ruling represents “a great day for Maryland and for common-sense gun safety.”

“We must ensure guns stay out of the hands of those who are not allowed, under our laws, to carry them,” Brown said in a statement. “The application for a gun license and the required training and background check, are all critical safety checks.”

Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, said the plaintiffs believe the ruling runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent and is “plainly wrong as a matter of common sense.”

“The majority opinion is, in the words of the dissent, ‘baseless,’” he said, adding that a petition for the Supreme Court to review the decision “practically writes itself.”

National News

Progressive activist Cornel West speaks at a demonstration in Union Park outside the Democratic Nat...

Associated Press

Cornel West can’t be on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot, court decides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Cornel West lost a legal challenge Friday in his bid to get on the ballot in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, in a 15-page opinion, sided with the Secretary of State’s office under Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in rejecting West’s candidacy paperwork. […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey speaks at a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J., Fr...

Associated Press

Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago

Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is “11 years too late,” for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media. Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, said reposting the video was “the single most regrettable […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - Voters fill in their ballots for Florida's primary election in South Miami, Fla., Aug. 20, 2...

Associated Press

Ready or not, election season in the US starts soon. The first ballots will go out in just two weeks

It might feel like the presidential election is still a long way off. It’s not. There are just over 70 days until Election Day on Nov. 5, but major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by. Think about it this way: The stretch between now and then is about as long as […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2...

Associated Press

Prominent civil rights lawyer represents slain US airman’s family. A look at Ben Crump’s past cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a Black U.S. Air Force airman gunned down by a sheriff’s deputy in Florida is represented by a prominent civil rights lawyer dubbed “ Black America’s attorney general ” for his role in some of the most consequential cases of police brutality over the past decade and a […]

52 minutes ago

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, testifies during a Senate Committee on Homeland Se...

Associated Press

At least 5 Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after Trump assassination attempt

At least five Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. They include the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office and three other agents assigned to that office, which was responsible for […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where other stranded hikers were rescued on Thursday. The woman was hiking and not wearing a life jacket when she […]

1 hour ago

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements