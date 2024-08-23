Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

At least 5 Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after Trump assassination attempt

Aug 23, 2024, 1:06 PM

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, testifies during a Senate Committee on Homeland Se...

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, testifies during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Senate Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


At least five Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

They include the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office and three other agents assigned to that office, which was responsible for the security planning ahead of the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to the law enforcement official who had direct knowledge of the matter. One of the five agents was assigned to Trump’s protective detail, the official said.

The official was not authorized to publicly disclose details of the personnel investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The agents are on administrative leave, meaning they cannot do investigative or protective work.

Multiple investigations have been launched as officials probe a complicated law enforcement failure that allowed a man with an AR-style rifle to get close enough to shoot and injure Trump at the rally.

Trump was struck in the ear but avoided serious injury. One spectator was killed and two others were injured.

The shooting was a devastating failure of one of the agency’s core duties and led to the resignation of the Secret Service’s then-director, Kim Cheatle.

At a congressional hearing after the assassination attempt, Cheatle acknowledged that the Secret Service was told about a suspicious person two to five times before the shooting. She also revealed that the roof from which Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire had been identified as a potential vulnerability days before the rally.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr., who took over after Cheatle’s resignation, has said he “cannot defend why that roof was not better secured.”

__

Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

National News

A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge ...

Associated Press

Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — The driver of a dump truck learned the hard way that it’s best not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War. The loaded vehicle crashed into the Presumpscot River on Friday afternoon, leaving a hole in the planks in the shape of the truck. The […]

1 hour ago

North Dakota state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, right, offers input on the estimated financial i...

Associated Press

Sales tax revenue, full costs unclear if North Dakota voters legalize recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers on Friday struggled to pin down the full financial impact of legalizing recreational marijuana, a factor voters will see when they decide a ballot measure on the issue this November. Key in the discussion between a top legislative panel, the state’s top tax official and the leader of […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A voter shows her "I voted" sticker after casting her ballot in Chicago, March 19, 2024. (AP...

Associated Press

Illinois Supreme Court upholds unconstitutionality of Democrats’ law banning slating of candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that tossed out a law barring political parties from choosing candidates for the General Assembly when they had no one run in a primary. The court’s decision was not based on the merits of the case: Two justices recused themselves […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with reporters at a campaign ev...

Associated Press

Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp accounts of staffers in Biden, Trump administrations, Meta says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns tried to go after the WhatsApp accounts of staffers in the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Meta Platforms said Friday. Meta said it discovered the network of hackers, who posed as […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina sets date for first execution in more than 13 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has set a Sept. 20 date to put inmate Freddie Eugene Owens to death in what would be the state’s first execution in more than 13 years. South Carolina was once one of the busiest states for executions, but for years had had trouble obtaining lethal injection drugs due […]

2 hours ago

At least 5 Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after Trump assassination attempt