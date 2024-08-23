Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Aug 23, 2024, 3:03 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

