NATIONAL NEWS

Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey could get as much as $30 million at auction

Aug 23, 2024, 9:05 PM

The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a s...

The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a sealed glass box at Heritage Auction in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — Nearly a century after Babe Ruth called his shot during the 1932 World Series, the jersey worn by the New York Yankees slugger when he hit the home run to center field could sell at auction for as much as $30 million.

Heritage Auctions is offering up the jersey Saturday night in Dallas.

Ruth’s famed, debated and often imitated “called shot” came as the Yankees and Chicago Cubs faced off in Game 3 of the World Series at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Oct. 1, 1932. In the fifth inning, Ruth made a pointing gesture while at bat and then hit the home run off Cubs pitcher Charlie Root.

The Yankees won the game 7-5 and swept the Cubs the next day to win the series.

That was Ruth’s last World Series, and the “called shot” was his last home run in a World Series, said Mike Provenzale, the production manager for Heritage’s sports department.

“When you can tie an item like that to an important figure and their most important moment, that’s what collectors are really looking for,” Provenzale said.

Heritage said Ruth gave the road jersey to one of his golfing buddies in Florida around 1940 and it remained in that family for decades. Then, in the early 1990s, that man’s daughter sold it to a collector. It was then sold at auction in 2005 for $940,000, and that buyer consigned it to Heritage this year.

In 2019, one of Ruth’s road jerseys dating to 1928-30 sold for $5.64 million in an auction conducted at Yankee Stadium. That jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family had put up for sale.

___

Associated Press video journalist Kendria LaFleur contributed to this report.

