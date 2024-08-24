Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Crowd on hand for unveiling of John Lewis statue at spot where Confederate monument once stood

Aug 24, 2024, 1:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A crowd was on hand at a city park in Georgia Saturday to witness the unveiling of a large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis that stands in the same spot as a contentious Confederate monument that was dismantled four years ago.

The crowd that included neighbors, politicians and civil rights leaders applauded when a black veil was pulled down to reveal the the 12-foot-tall (3.7-meter-tall) statue of Lewis at Decatur’s historic square, Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported.

Lewis was known for his role at the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement and was a Democratic congressman from Georgia. He died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Lewis’ statue stands in the same spot as a obelisk that was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908 and removed in 2020. Groups like the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Hate Free Decatur had been pushing for the Confederate monument to be removed since the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The city of Decatur then asked a Georgia judge to order the removal of the monument, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety.

National News

Associated Press

Dr. Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. West Nile virus is […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A rare but deadly mosquito virus infection has Massachusetts towns urging vigilance

A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night. They’re concerned about eastern equine encephalitis. State health officials announced last week a man in his 80s had caught the disease, the first […]

3 hours ago

Visitors bundle up as temperatures drop ahead of a storm at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, Friday,...

Associated Press

Unusually early cold storm could dust California’s Sierra Nevada peaks with rare August snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The West Coast’s summer has been interrupted by an unusually cold system from the Gulf of Alaska that dropped down through the Pacific Northwest into Northern California. Snow fell on towering Mount Rainier in Washington State, and in California a dusting was possible on the crest of the Sierra […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Margaret Maughan, Britain's first Paralympic gold medalist, lights the Paralympic flame duri...

Associated Press

Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is beginning an exceptional journey

Two weeks after French star swimmer Léon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart. The flame will be lit on Saturday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games. The flame will then travel to France […]

14 hours ago

George Booth talks about the Folsom Dam, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofre...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s report on federal policies shielding information about potential dam failures

Thousands of people live downstream from dams yet may not always realize the risks. As the climate changes, heavy rains from intense storms have put communities at greater jeopardy from flooding and placed the nation’s aging dams at greater risk of failing. That’s been evident recently as floodwaters from storms damaged or breached dams in […]

16 hours ago

George Booth, executive director of the Floodplain Management Association, is photographed in front...

Associated Press

Conflicting federal policies may cost residents more on flood insurance, and leave them at risk

Conflicting federal policies may force thousands of residents in flood-prone areas to pay more for flood insurance or be left unaware of danger posed by dams built upstream from their homes and worksites, according to an Associated Press review of federal records and data. The problem stems from a complex set of flood policies and […]

16 hours ago

Crowd on hand for unveiling of John Lewis statue at spot where Confederate monument once stood