WORLD

German police say a 26-year-old man has turned himself in, claiming to be Solingen knife attacker

Aug 24, 2024, 11:32 PM | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 12:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — German police said early Sunday that a 26-year-old man turned himself in, claiming to be behind the deadly Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded.

Düsseldorf police said in a statement that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack,” adding he had been arrested before.

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” police said.

On Saturday the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence. The claim couldn’t immediately be verified.

