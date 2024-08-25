Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway

Aug 25, 2024, 10:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALTON, Ga. (AP) — An investigation is underway in northwest Georgia after authorities said four men were found dead in a park.

Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found four dead Hispanic men, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said they’re looking for an SUV and a dark color hatchback, both of which they said are likely to have been hit by gunshots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help local authorities.

National News

Associated Press

Alabama high school football player dies after suffering injury during game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school football player died Saturday, a day after he was critically injured during a game. Morgan Academy quarterback Caden Tellier was hurt following a tackle in the third quarter of the school’s game Friday night against Southern Academy in Selma, headmaster Bryan Oliver told Al.com. Tellier, a 16-year-old […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sells at auction for over $24 million

DALLAS (AP) — The jersey Babe Ruth wore when he called his shot during the 1932 World Series, hitting a home run to center field, sold at auction early Sunday for over $24 million. Heritage Auctions said the New York Yankee slugger’s jersey went for a record-breaking $24.12 million after a bidding war that lasted […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Hone passed just south of Hawaii early Sunday, dumping enough rain for the National Weather Service to call off its red flag warnings that strong winds could cause wildfires on the drier sides of islands in the archipelago. Hone (pronounced hoe-NEH) had top winds of 80 mph (130 kph), according to […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally, Aug...

Associated Press

In boosting clean energy in Minnesota, Walz lays foundation for climate influence if Harris wins

When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz strolled onstage to welcome a conference of clean power advocates to Minneapolis in May, he was quick to note that his state is now getting a little over half of its power from renewables. In the next breath, Walz said Minnesota would never get to 100% — a goal he […]

6 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic Nationa...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the AP’s review of Tim Walz’s descriptions of his military record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz served in the National Guard for 24 years, rising through the enlisted ranks and receiving an honorable discharge. It is a record seen as one of his political strengths. Republicans are trying to turn it into a weakness. They have seized on criticism from former National […]

6 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National ...

Associated Press

Walz’s exit from Minnesota National Guard left openings for critics to pounce on his military record

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kolb, a retired Minnesota National Guard colonel, knew Tim Walz by reputation as an “excellent leader” who adroitly guided the enlisted troops in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military and entered politics. Walz retired from the National Guard in 2005 […]

6 hours ago

Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway