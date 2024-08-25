Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Police investigate deaths of 5 people in New York City suburb

Aug 25, 2024, 2:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Sunday were investigating the deaths of five people at a suburban Long Island home.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in Syosset at midday found the body of a man outside a home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The bodies of four other people were found inside the residence about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of New York City, according to a release from the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said all five victims were pronounced dead by a police medic and that a homicide squad was investigating.

Police did not release further information.

