Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

10-foot python found during San Francisco Bay Area sideshow bust

Aug 25, 2024, 3:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say.

The Vallejo Police Department said officials received multiple calls around 11:12 p.m. Friday of a sideshow involving roughly 500 vehicles in that bay area city. Drivers were blocking traffic, beaming lasers into the eyes of other motorists, and spinning their vehicles, according to a police statement.

The occupants of a Cadillac shined a laser into officers’ eyes, prompting the police to initiate a traffic stop, police said. But the driver led police on a 10-mile (16-kilometer) chase to the city of Hercules, where the driver and three occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, police found the 10-foot (3-meter) python. The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including felony evading. The passengers received misdemeanor citations.

Vallejo is about 30 miles (5-0 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

National News

Associated Press

Police investigate deaths of 5 people in New York City suburb

SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Sunday were investigating the deaths of five people at a suburban Long Island home. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in Syosset at midday found the body of a man outside a home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The bodies of four other people were found […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada men face trial for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead recreation area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Oct. 8 trial date has been set for two Nevada men accused of damaging rock formations estimated to be 140 million years old at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. A federal indictment charged Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, with one count of injury and […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N....

Associated Press

Walmart recalls apple juice sold in 25 states due to elevated arsenic levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice sold in stores across the U.S. that were found to contain potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the recall a more urgent classification Friday after making its original announcement Aug. 15. The new classification said the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - People ride the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, April 9, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough ...

Associated Press

Famed Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster is shut down after mid-ride malfunction

NEW YORK (AP) — The famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster in New York City was shut down indefinitely after coming to a stop mid-ride this week. The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park was on its ascent on Thursday when ride operators took it out of service due to a damaged chain sprocket […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Search continues for woman missing after Colorado River flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search crews again Sunday were combing the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park for an Arizona woman missing after a flash flood days earlier. National Park Service officials said Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was swept into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She wasn’t wearing a […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — An investigation is underway in northwest Georgia after authorities said four men were found dead in a park. Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found four dead Hispanic men, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office […]

5 hours ago

10-foot python found during San Francisco Bay Area sideshow bust