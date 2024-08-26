Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rallies as ‘time has come’ for rate cuts

Aug 25, 2024, 9:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Monday after U.S. stocks rallied close to their records on the expectation the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon to help the economy.

U.S. futures edged lower. Oil prices rose after Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah traded heavy fire early Sunday, triggering potential supply worries among the markets.

On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the time had come to lower the main interest rate from a two-decade high.

“The time has come for policy to adjust,” Powell said. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

The dovish stance lifted the yen against the dollar, and the dollar-yen rate fell 0.30% to 143.95 on Monday’s early trading.

The Bank of Japan’s governor had hinted Friday that more hikes in interest rates may be coming if inflation stays on course to sustainably hit the 2% target. He also mentioned the bank was closely monitoring the recent gyrations in stock prices and currencies.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.1% in morning trading to 37,944.68 due to the stronger currency.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.0% to 17,786.31 while the Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.1%, at 2,852.34.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 8,076.10. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2% to 2,695.24.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 5,634.61 after the index pulled within 0.6% of its all-time high set last month and has clawed back virtually all of its losses from a brief but scary summertime swoon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 41,175.08, crossing the 41,000 level for the first time since it set its own record in July, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5% to 17,877.79.

Powell’s speech marked a sharp turnaround for the Fed after it began hiking rates two years ago as inflation spiraled to its worst levels in generations. The Fed’s goal was to make it so expensive for U.S. households and companies to borrow that it slowed the economy and stifled inflation.

While careful to say the task is not complete, Powell used the past tense to describe many of the conditions that sent inflation soaring after the pandemic, including a job market that “is no longer overheated.” That means the Fed can pay more attention to the other of its twin jobs: to protect an economy that’s slowing but has so far defied many predictions for a recession.

That second part of his statement held back some of the details that Wall Street wanted so much to hear.

Treasury yields had already pulled back sharply in the bond market since April on expectations the Federal Reserve’s next move would be to lower its main interest rate. The only questions were by how much the Fed would cut and how quickly it would move.

A danger is that traders have built their expectations too high, something they’ve frequently done in the past. If their predictions are wrong, which has also been a regular occurrence, that could mean Treasury yields have already pulled back too much since their decline began in the spring. That in turn could pressure all kinds of investments. On Thursday, for example, the S&P 500 fell to its worst loss in more than two weeks after Treasury yields climbed.

For Friday, at least, Powell’s speech heled lead to a widespread rally across Wall Street.

The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 jumped 3.2% to lead the market. Smaller companies can feel greater benefit from lower interest rates because of their need to borrow to grow.

In the S&P 500 index of big companies, more than 85% of the stocks climbed.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.79% from 3.86% late Thursday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more closely with expectations for action by the Fed, dropped to 3.91% from 4.01% late Thursday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 51 cents to $75.34 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 56 cents to $78.71 a barrel.

The euro cost $1.1184, down from $1.1190.

World

Associated Press

China opposes US sanctions on firms over alleged ties to Russia’s war efforts

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday expressed its opposition to the latest U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies over their alleged ties to Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying it will adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country’s businesses. The U.S. on Friday announced sweeping sanctions on hundreds of firms in Russia […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

German police say a 26-year-old man has turned himself in, claiming to be Solingen knife attacker

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — German police said early Sunday that a 26-year-old man turned himself in, claiming to be behind the deadly Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded. Düsseldorf police said in a statement that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack,” adding he had been arrested before. […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza ahead of high-level cease-fire talks in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Multiple Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, health workers said Saturday, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for high-level cease-fire talks in neighboring Egypt. Among the dead were 11 members of a family, including two children, after an airstrike hit their home in Khan Younis, according […]

2 days ago

Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to media during her pres...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley says isolationist policy is not healthy while showing support for Trump in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, put in good words for Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday during her visit to Taiwan, saying that an isolationist policy isn’t “healthy” and called on her party to stand with her country’s allies. Haley, who ran against Trump for the party’s […]

2 days ago

In this Aug. 14, 2024 photo, ten-month-old Palestinian infant Mostafa Qadoura, who has already lost...

Associated Press

A baby evacuated from Gaza lost an eye and most of his family in the war

CAIRO (AP) — When Mostafa Qadoura was a week old, an Israeli strike on his home in the Gaza Strip last October launched him and his crib into the air, sent shrapnel into his right eye that damaged it beyond repair and killed one of his brothers. Mostafa was evacuated to Egypt weeks later when […]

3 days ago

FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities fir...

Associated Press

Trading in Asian markets is mixed and muted ahead of a key Fed Chair speech

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that might deliver clues on how quickly and deeply the Fed may cut interest rates. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 38,408.44. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 8,017.10. South Korea’s Kospi edged […]

3 days ago

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rallies as ‘time has come’ for rate cuts