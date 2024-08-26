Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Alaska governor declares disaster following landslide in Ketchikan

Aug 25, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Alaska’s governor has declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan.

The landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which is being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

“I have directed state agencies to make available all resources and staff for the response effort,” Dunleavy said.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

Authorities in the city located in southeastern Alaska issued an evacuation order for areas near the landslide and a shelter was opened at the high school, the statement said.

Various local and state agencies have responded. A Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Response Specialist and federal Department of Transportation personnel are expected to travel to Ketchikan on Monday, the statement said.

The Ketchikan police and fire departments did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

