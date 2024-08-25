Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kroger and Albertsons head to court to defend merger plan against US regulators’ objections

Aug 25, 2024, 11:49 AM | Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 4:14 am

FILE - Mitch Maddox, a bread route salesman, loads bread outside the Eagle Rock Albertsons store in...

FILE - Mitch Maddox, a bread route salesman, loads bread outside the Eagle Rock Albertsons store in Los Angeles, May 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Kroger and Albertsons will defend their plan to merge – and try to overcome the U.S. government’s objections – in a federal court hearing scheduled to begin Monday in Oregon.

The two companies proposed what would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history in October 2022. They say joining together would help them rein in costs and better compete with big rivals like Walmart and Costco.

But the Federal Trade Commission sued to try to block the deal, saying it would eliminate competition and raise grocery prices in a time of already high food price inflation. The commission also alleged that quality would suffer and workers’ wages and benefits would decline if Kroger and Albertsons no longer competed with each other.

The FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block the merger while its complaint goes before an in-house administrative law judge. In a three-week hearing set to begin Monday, U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson is expected to hear from around 40 witnesses, including the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons, before deciding whether to issue the injunction.

The attorneys general of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming all joined the case on the FTC’s side.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together, the companies employ around 710,000 people.

National News

FILE - Vehicles move slowly in south-bound lanes, left, of Interstate Route 93, in Boston, on July ...

Associated Press

Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient

Many children have gone back to school in the U.S., and the days are getting shorter, but there is still one more excuse to use the swimsuits and beach towels before packing them up: Labor Day. Airports, highways, beaches and theme parks are expected to be packed for the long holiday weekend as a lot […]

24 minutes ago

Captain Jason Bussert demonstrates Draft One, an AI powered software that creates police reports fr...

Associated Press

Police officers are starting to use AI chatbots to write crime reports. Will they hold up in court?

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body camera captured every word and bark uttered as police Sgt. Matt Gilmore and his K-9 dog, Gunner, searched for a group of suspects for nearly an hour. Normally, the Oklahoma City police sergeant would grab his laptop and spend another 30 to 45 minutes writing up a report about […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on stage during the Dem...

Associated Press

She’s the sitting vice president. She’s the candidate of change. How Harris is having it both ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s also the presidential candidate of just five weeks promising a “new way forward.” Kamala Harris is having it both ways as she hits the campaign trail after the Democratic National Convention, taking credit for parts of President […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief a...

Associated Press

Utah judge to decide if author of children’s book on grief will face trial in her husband’s death

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then published a children’s book about coping with grief is set to appear in court Monday for the start of a multiday hearing that will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial. Kouri Richins, […]

6 hours ago

The exterior of the Merrimack County Superior Courthouse in Concord, N.H., is seen Friday, Aug. 23,...

Associated Press

First criminal trial arising from New Hampshire youth detention center abuse scandal starts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first criminal trial arising from a five-year investigation into allegations of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center starts Monday, though the case involves a different state-run facility. Victor Malavet, 62, of Gilford, is one of nine former state workers charged in connection with the attorney general’s broad criminal probe […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska governor declares disaster following landslide in Ketchikan

Alaska’s governor has declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan. The landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which is being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement. “I have directed state agencies to […]

7 hours ago

Kroger and Albertsons head to court to defend merger plan against US regulators’ objections