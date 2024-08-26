Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio prison holds first-ever five-course meal open to public on facility grounds

Aug 26, 2024, 6:16 AM

Efrain Paniagua-Villa, 28, picks up drinks to serve to guests at a dinner event inside the Grafton ...

Efrain Paniagua-Villa, 28, picks up drinks to serve to guests at a dinner event inside the Grafton Reintegration Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Grafton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora Orsagos)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora Orsagos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAFTON, Ohio (AP) — A state prison in northeast Ohio says that for the first time in the state’ history, a five-course meal has been served to members of the public with food prepared by incarcerated men from fruits and vegetables grown in the prison garden.

Almost 60 people dined at Grafton Correctional Institution, where incarcerated men in the prison’s EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute hosted the event in the “EDWINS’ Garden” and “Hope City Garden.”

EDWINS, an organization dedicated to education in prisons, hosted the dinner as part of its culinary course, offered in 652 prisons and jails around the country. The six-month course provides training to incarcerated people, teaching them cooking techniques, safety and sanitation, knife skills and other certifications needed to work in a fine dining establishment.

“Figuratively what is happening is that we’re reframing what’s possible in prison,” said Chef Brandon Chrostowski.

Chrostowski — a James Beard Award semifinalist and finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur — formed a partnership with the staff at Grafton Correctional Institution in 2012, and designed a class to teach incarcerated men about culinary arts and hospitality.

The program was born out of the belief that “every human being, regardless of their past, has the right to a fair and equal future,” Chrostowski said.

Bouquets of magenta roses, lilies and other flowers lined a table covered with white linen cloth. Fresh bread and olive oil was set out for each diner. The table was placed in the middle of the two gardens.

Incarcerated men grow a range of fruits, vegetables and herbs ranging from parsley to corn and beets.

Greg Sigelmier, 40, an incarcerated person at GCI, says he looks forward to attending the program every week. He says the class has helped him come out of his shell.

He first signed up to work in the kitchen for the dinner party because he didn’t want guests to see how nervous he was.

After some thought and conversation with others close to him, he thought it would be good to challenge himself by doing something that makes him feel uncomfortable. Sigelmier said he’s considering working in the industry when he is released in a year.

“This could be the rest of my life. And they’re doing this for everybody. They’re not looking at me as a number. They’re looking at me as a person,” Sigelmier said.

The five-course meal began with a beet salad with goat cheese and greens, followed by a kale “purse” with farmer cheese. Guests ate roasted salmon topped with a béarnaise sauce and braised garden greens. Roasted lamb with tomato provencal followed. Dessert included a corn cake with blueberry compote and Chantilly cream.

Each course was paired with a mocktail, one of them named the “botinique” — soda with a thyme-infused honey syrup and lemon.

The program also requires participants to learn each other’s working styles and behaviors, and helps them to build relationships over preparing and sharing a meal.

“Working together as the community that we are and at the end getting to eat the food, it’s the best part. You should see the faces on these guys when they’re eating just the regular chicken noodle soup that we just all worked together. It’s incredible,” 28-year-old Efrain Paniagua-Villa said.

Before his incarceration, Paniagua-Villa said he spent a lot of his time cooking at home with his mother and sister. He said cooking with his classmates has helped fill the gap that was left when he began his stint in prison 2 1/2 years ago.

The incarcerated men in the EDWINS culinary program at GCI are serving a variety of sentences from short to life and range in age from 20 to 70, according to the organization.

Some of the men in the EDWINS program will graduate and have the option to apply to work at many restaurants in the Cleveland area upon their release.

“Many of our guys that live here are going home, so they’re going home to be our neighbors. We want our neighbors to be prepared to be law-abiding citizens, and that’s what this program is about. It’s not just about teaching guys how to cook or how to prepare food,” said GCI warden Jerry Spatny. “This gives them reentry level skills so that when they go home, they can be successful in that environment.”

National News

FILE - Vehicles move slowly in south-bound lanes, left, of Interstate Route 93, in Boston, on July ...

Associated Press

Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient

Many children have gone back to school in the U.S., and the days are getting shorter, but there is still one more excuse to use the swimsuits and beach towels before packing them up: Labor Day. Airports, highways, beaches and theme parks are expected to be packed for the long holiday weekend as a lot […]

4 hours ago

Captain Jason Bussert demonstrates Draft One, an AI powered software that creates police reports fr...

Associated Press

Police officers are starting to use AI chatbots to write crime reports. Will they hold up in court?

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body camera captured every word and bark uttered as police Sgt. Matt Gilmore and his K-9 dog, Gunner, searched for a group of suspects for nearly an hour. Normally, the Oklahoma City police sergeant would grab his laptop and spend another 30 to 45 minutes writing up a report about […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on stage during the Dem...

Associated Press

She’s the sitting vice president. She’s the candidate of change. How Harris is having it both ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s also the presidential candidate of just five weeks promising a “new way forward.” Kamala Harris is having it both ways as she hits the campaign trail after the Democratic National Convention, taking credit for parts of President […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief a...

Associated Press

Utah judge to decide if author of children’s book on grief will face trial in her husband’s death

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then published a children’s book about coping with grief is set to appear in court Monday for the start of a multiday hearing that will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial. Kouri Richins, […]

10 hours ago

The exterior of the Merrimack County Superior Courthouse in Concord, N.H., is seen Friday, Aug. 23,...

Associated Press

First criminal trial arising from New Hampshire youth detention center abuse scandal starts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first criminal trial arising from a five-year investigation into allegations of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center starts Monday, though the case involves a different state-run facility. Victor Malavet, 62, of Gilford, is one of nine former state workers charged in connection with the attorney general’s broad criminal probe […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska governor declares disaster following landslide in Ketchikan

Alaska’s governor has declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan. The landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which is being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement. “I have directed state agencies to […]

10 hours ago

Ohio prison holds first-ever five-course meal open to public on facility grounds