Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Apparent cyberattack leaves Seattle airport facing major internet outages

Aug 26, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday as Port of Seattle officials worked to investigate the outages and restore full service.

“We’re working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” the airport’s aviation managing director Lance Lyttle said in a press conference Sunday.

Lyttle said the airport is investigating with the help of outside experts and is working closely with federal partners, including the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection. Officials have not released details about the full scope of the outage, but Lyttle said it was not affecting TSA’s ability to screen passengers.

Some airlines, including Delta and Alaska Airlines, reported no service interruptions from the outage. Both of the airlines use Sea-Tac as a hub. Still, the outage did affect the Port of Seattle’s baggage sorting system, prompting airlines to warn passengers to avoid checking bags if possible to avoid potential delays.

The airport also warned travelers to allow extra time at the airport and to use airline mobile applications to get boarding passes and bag tags when possible.

Still, many travelers faced security lines that were longer than normal and long waits at baggage claims and checking. Terminal screens were also out throughout the airport, making it difficult for some to determine their assigned gate.

“Port teams continue to make progress on returning systems to normal operations, but there is not an estimated time for return,” the airport wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Suspect charged with murder and animal cruelty in fatal carjacking of 80-year-old dog walker

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors filed charges Friday against a man they say forced his way into a vehicle occupied by a beloved 80-year-old Seattle dog walker and then running over her, killing her, and later stabbing her dog to death. Jahmed Kamal Haynes, 48, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree […]

3 days ago

robert f kennedy jr...

Jonathan J. Cooper, Ali Swenson and Gabriel Sandoval, The Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he’s suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump

Robert F. Kennedy said Friday he is suspending his independent presidential bid and is backing Donald Trump.

3 days ago

Associated Press

Beloved 80-year-old dog walker killed in carjacking while defending her dogs

SEATTLE (AP) — A beloved 80-year-old dog walker was killed during a carjacking in a Seattle neighborhood while trying to defend her and her client’s pets. Police responded to reports of a carjacking in the Madison Valley neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a bystander performing CPR on a woman in the middle […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who […]

7 days ago

FILE - Pelicans fly near the shore as waves from the Pacific Ocean roll in on May 14, 2024, on the ...

Associated Press

Pacific Northwest tribes are battered by climate change but fight to get money meant to help them

SEATTLE (AP) — Coastal tribes in the Pacific Northwest experience some of the most severe effects of climate change — from rising seas to severe heat — but face an array of bureaucratic barriers to access government funds meant to help them adapt, a report released Monday found. The tribes are leaders in combatting climate […]

15 days ago

Associated Press

Trump-backed Jerrod Sessler advances to November election in Washington state race for US Congress

SEATTLE (AP) — Donald Trump-backed candidate Jerrod Sessler advanced into the general election in Washington state’s conservative 4th Congressional District. Sessler faced off in Tuesday’s primary against U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of the last remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, as well as Tiffany Smiley, another conservative candidate endorsed by Trump. The […]

19 days ago

Apparent cyberattack leaves Seattle airport facing major internet outages