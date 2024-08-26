Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Alaska Air flight returns to Sea-Tac Airport after possible Boeing engine shutdown

Aug 26, 2024, 2:35 PM

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. (A...

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Boeing mechanical issues continue to crop up. This one was over the weekend when an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Oakland returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac Airport) after the crew reported a possible engine issue.

Flight 1240 landed safely in Seattle at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. The FAA reported the Boeing 737-700 was headed to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

More Boeing news: DOJ defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims’ families

According to an airline spokesperson who spoke to KIRO 7, the engine on the left wing — one of the aircraft’s two main engines — shut down.

“Credit to the crew for following standard procedures for this situation and landing safely and without incident. We took care of our guests and they arrived in Oakland at 5:35 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience of the delay,” the spokesperson said.

A passenger on the flight told KIRO 7 the experience was terrifying, but said the pilots did great.

Boeing Starliner astronauts: Stranded in space for another 6 months

Boeing has had six mechanical  issues over the past year, according to the Washington Post. Most notably among them, a door plug fell out of a Boeing 737 Max 9 in midair flying over Oregon in January.

In addition, a Boeing 737 Max 8 in Houston made an emergency return after flames were seen coming from an engine. An engine failed midflight on an Atlas Air cargo carrier. A landing-gear tire fell off a United Airlines Boeing 777 during takeoff from San Francisco.

Boeing stopped test flights of a new version of its 777 jetliner after finding a damaged structural part between the engine and the rest of the plane. The aerospace company delayed production at its Renton factory due to a problem with a junction box that transmits power from the main power source to the plane’s electrical equipment. 

The FAA will investigate the most recent incident.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Image: At the top of this image, the reader board at Sea-Tac Airport that would normally have infor...

Sam Campbell and Steve Coogan

‘No estimated point of return:’ Cyberattack continues to plague Sea-Tac Airport

A suspected cyberattack Saturday is still slowing down services at Sea-Tac Airport and all Port of Seattle operations.

27 minutes ago

Washington rent...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington joins lawsuit claiming there’s a price-fixing scheme hurting local renters

Eight states, including Washington, have joined a price-fixing lawsuit against RealPage Inc., a property management software company.

4 hours ago

Image: Travel guide Rick Steves conducts guidebook research in Bern, Switzerland....

Steve Coogan

Edmonds travel expert Rick Steves discloses that he has cancer

Travel guidebook author and public television host Rick Steves announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

4 hours ago

kroger albertsons merger...

Dee-Ann Durbin, Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Kroger and Albertsons head to court to defend merger plan against US regulators’ objections

Kroger and Albertsons defended their plan to merge – and tried to overcome the U.S. government’s objections – in a federal court hearing that began Monday.

4 hours ago

lakewood shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Weekend shooting in Lakewood injures 4, 1 person in critical condition

The Lakewood shooting happened at the 33rd Avenue South and 82nd Street South intersection near the Monta Vista neighborhood.

7 hours ago

rapinoe jersey retire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Reign FC retire soccer icon Megan Rapinoe’s No. 15

Before the 1-0 win over North Carolina Courage, the Reign honored soccer legend Megan Rapinoe one more time by retiring her number 15.

9 hours ago

Alaska Air flight returns to Sea-Tac Airport after possible Boeing engine shutdown