Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs

Aug 26, 2024, 1:54 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

Allan Gurvitz, a volunteer with his therapy dog, Hope, a Labrador retriever, offered their service ...

Allan Gurvitz, a volunteer with his therapy dog, Hope, a Labrador retriever, offered their service to passengers at the Philadelphia International Airport. Members of the Wagging Tails Brigade of therapy dogs were honored on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 at Philadelphia International Airport. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pack of four-legged therapists got a break of their own on Monday when they were honored at the airport where they dutifully work to ease stress and calm travelers.

The event at Philadelphia International Airport marked five years since the 23 members of the Wagging Tails Brigade began greeting people and serving as therapy dogs.

Several of them were presented with birthday presents and a customized cake while passersby were invited to eat cupcakes and sign an oversized birthday card.

Members of the brigade and their volunteer human handlers are at the airport for at least two hours a week, impressing people with their tricks and doing what they can to raise the spirits of road-weary passengers. Dogs wear vests asking people to “pet me.”

Alan Gurvitz, a volunteer with Hope, a Labrador retriever, said their goal is to make travel a bit more pleasant.

“I like to refer to the airport as the land of cancellations and delays. So people tend to be very stressed out here,” Gurvitz said.

Jamie and Victoria Hill, on their way to their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, turned to pet Bella while trying to stay positive after their flight was delayed.

“It’s reminded us of our dog back at home,” Jamie Hill said. “We miss him.”

Back in June, Nancy Mittleman recalled, she was at the airport with her German shepherd Tarik while bad weather snarled air traffic. The two of them spent several hours entertaining stranded children and their parents.

“Soon enough, I had an entire crowd around me,” Mittleman said. “There must have been 10 kids sitting around him and they were talking to each other. And the beauty of it was before that, there were a lot of stressed out parents and a lot of unhappy children.”

Volunteers try to coordinate to have at least one brigade member at the airport to greet travelers, especially on days with significant delays or disruptions.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a volunteer’s first name to Alan Gurvitz, not Allan.

National News

FILE - This aerial view shows a view of downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae...

Associated Press

LA to pay more than $38M for failing to make affordable housing accessible

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles will pay $38.2 million to settle a 2017 lawsuit after “falsely” stating on federal documents that its multifamily affordable housing units built with federal funds were accessible for people with disabilities. The complaint was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of a Los […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters take part in a protest, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jef...

Associated Press

Missouri abortion-rights amendment faces last-minute legal challenges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Both sides of the debate over whether to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri’s constitution have filed last-minute legal challenges hoping to influence how, and if, the proposal goes before voters. Missouri banned almost all abortions immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. In response, a campaign […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maine workers make progress in cleanup of spilled firefighting foam at former Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Firefighting foam in a hangar at Brunswick Executive Airport has been been removed, and mitigation is underway on four retention ponds following Maine’s biggest accidental spill of the fire suppressant on record, officials said Monday. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public not to consume or to […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

CHICAGO (AP) — The social media platform X has made a change to its AI chatbot after five secretaries of state warned it was spreading election misinformation. Top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - Martin Shkreli gives an interview on the Fox Business Network in New York, Aug. 15, 2017. (A...

Associated Press

Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Shkreli, once dubbed “Pharma Bro” for boosting the price of a life-saving drug, was ordered by a federal judge Monday to turn over all copies of Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album to his lawyers by Friday. Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn wrote that Shkreli […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a ...

Associated Press

Ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home is in custody

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground was arrested on Monday, officials said. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in […]

1 hour ago

Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs