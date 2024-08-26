Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maine workers make progress in cleanup of spilled firefighting foam at former Navy base

Aug 26, 2024, 2:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Firefighting foam in a hangar at Brunswick Executive Airport has been been removed, and mitigation is underway on four retention ponds following Maine’s biggest accidental spill of the fire suppressant on record, officials said Monday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public not to consume or to limit consumption of freshwater fish from four nearby bodies of water following the accidental discharge of firefighting foam containing harmful chemicals known as PFAS.

An investigation is underway into why a fire suppression system discharged Aug. 19 in Hangar 4, releasing 1,450 gallons (5,490 liters) of firefighting foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons (190,000 liters) of water at the former Navy base. Federal records show the spill is the biggest accidental discharge in Maine since its recordkeeping began in the 1990s.

Aircraft that were doused are undergoing a final cleaning inside the hangar, and then the hangar will be cleaned for a final time, officials said Monday. Four vacuum trucks were deployed to remove foam from the retention ponds, officials said.

PFAS are associated with health problems including several types of cancer, and they are found in everything from food packaging to clothing, in addition to firefighting foam. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency, for the first time, proposed limits on the so-called forever chemicals in drinking water.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is overseeing the remediation at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, now known as Brunswick Landing. The base, which officially closed in 2011, had automated fire suppression in large hangars that once housed P-3 Orion patrol aircraft and other planes.

National News

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

CHICAGO (AP) — The social media platform X has made a change to its AI chatbot after five secretaries of state warned it was spreading election misinformation. Top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a ...

Associated Press

Ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home is in custody

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground was arrested on Monday, officials said. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in […]

36 minutes ago

Allan Gurvitz, a volunteer with his therapy dog, Hope, a Labrador retriever, offered their service ...

Associated Press

Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pack of four-legged therapists got a break of their own on Monday when they were honored at the airport where they dutifully work to ease stress and calm travelers. The event at Philadelphia International Airport marked five years since the 23 members of the Wagging Tails Brigade began greeting people and […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Allegheny County Election Division Deputy Manager Chet Harhut carries a container of mail-in...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania county broke law by refusing to tell voters if it rejected their ballot, judge says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-controlled county in Pennsylvania violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters that their mail-in ballot had been rejected and wouldn’t be counted in last April’s primary election, a judge ruled. As a result, voters in Washington County were unable to exercise their legal right either to challenge […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme ...

Associated Press

Colorado GOP chair ousted in a contentious vote that he dismisses as a ‘sham’

DENVER (AP) — Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who has tried to push the state party to extremes, was ousted over the weekend in a vote that he called illegitimate, precipitating a leadership standoff as the November election looms. William’s tenure as chair led to party infighting as he leaned into public attacks against fellow […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Like other red states, Louisiana governor announces policy aiming to prevent noncitizens from voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is the latest red state to announce additional measures to ensure that non-U.S. citizens are not voting in elections, despite it already being illegal and there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Monday requiring all state government agencies that provide […]

1 hour ago

Maine workers make progress in cleanup of spilled firefighting foam at former Navy base