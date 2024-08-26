Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

Aug 26, 2024, 2:42 PM

FILE - Martin Shkreli gives an interview on the Fox Business Network in New York, Aug. 15, 2017. (A...

FILE - Martin Shkreli gives an interview on the Fox Business Network in New York, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Shkreli, once dubbed “Pharma Bro” for boosting the price of a life-saving drug, was ordered by a federal judge Monday to turn over all copies of Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album to his lawyers by Friday.

Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn wrote that Shkreli must produce all copies of what is sometimes referred to as the world’s rarest album and report the names of anyone he distributed the music to by Sept. 30, along with any revenues he received from it.

In June, Shkreli was sued by a cryptocurrency collective that bought the only known copy of the album for $4.75 million.

The collective, PleasrDAO, accused Shkreli of retaining digital copies of the album in violation of their deal and disseminating them widely among his social media followers.

PleasrDAO attorney Steven Cooper said in a statement that Chen’s ruling was “an important victory for our client.”

He added: “We are pleased that Judge Chen recognized that immediate relief was necessary to thwart the continuing bad acts of Mr. Shkreli.”

Lawyers for Shkreli did not immediately comment.

The Wu-Tang Clan spent six years creating “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” before putting a single copy of the 31-track double album up for auction in 2015 on the condition that it not be released publicly. The multiplatinum hip-hop group wanted it viewed as a piece of contemporary art.

Shkreli bought the album for $2 million before he was convicted of lying to investors and cheating them out of millions of dollars in two failed hedge funds he operated.

In 2021, “Once Upon a Time is Shaolin” was sold to satisfy some of Shkreli’s court debts.

Shkreli was released from prison in 2022 after serving much of a seven-year sentence.

National News

Associated Press

Maine workers make progress in cleanup of spilled firefighting foam at former Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Firefighting foam in a hangar at Brunswick Executive Airport has been been removed, and mitigation is underway on four retention ponds following Maine’s biggest accidental spill of the fire suppressant on record, officials said Monday. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public not to consume or to […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

CHICAGO (AP) — The social media platform X has made a change to its AI chatbot after five secretaries of state warned it was spreading election misinformation. Top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a ...

Associated Press

Ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home is in custody

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground was arrested on Monday, officials said. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in […]

52 minutes ago

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows Indian Prime Minister Nare...

Associated Press

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier’s recent visit to Ukraine, situation in Bangladesh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after the most prominent leader from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine visited Kyiv. Modi said in a posting on X that he spoke to Biden about “India’s full support for early return […]

1 hour ago

Allan Gurvitz, a volunteer with his therapy dog, Hope, a Labrador retriever, offered their service ...

Associated Press

Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pack of four-legged therapists got a break of their own on Monday when they were honored at the airport where they dutifully work to ease stress and calm travelers. The event at Philadelphia International Airport marked five years since the 23 members of the Wagging Tails Brigade began greeting people and […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Allegheny County Election Division Deputy Manager Chet Harhut carries a container of mail-in...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania county broke law by refusing to tell voters if it rejected their ballot, judge says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-controlled county in Pennsylvania violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters that their mail-in ballot had been rejected and wouldn’t be counted in last April’s primary election, a judge ruled. As a result, voters in Washington County were unable to exercise their legal right either to challenge […]

1 hour ago

Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album