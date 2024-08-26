Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri law that kicked area clinics off of Medicaid

Aug 26, 2024, 4:11 PM

FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP...

FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Planned Parenthoods filed legal challenges Monday against a new law that kicked the organizations off the federal Medicaid health insurance program.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said they are filing complaints with the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, which functions as a court to hear disputes between Missouri government and private organizations.

At issue is a new law banning Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood, a move Republicans have tried for years in a state where almost all abortions are banned and the procedure is not covered by Medicaid.

The law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in May, aims to make it illegal for Missouri’s Medicaid program to reimburse Planned Parenthood for health care services to low-income patients, such as pap smears and cancer screenings.

Abortion opponents have said Planned Parenthood should not receive any public funding because clinics in other states provide abortions.

Only Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas have successfully blocked Medicaid funding for the organization, according to Planned Parenthood.

Missouri has tried for years but has repeatedly been overruled by the courts. A February state Supreme Court ruling found that Missouri lawmakers’ last attempt at defunding Planned Parenthood was unconstitutional.

The state attorney general did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Planned Parenthood said Missouri clinics will continue providing health care to Medicaid recipients even though the centers will not be reimbursed by the state.

National News

FILE - This aerial view shows a view of downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae...

Associated Press

LA to pay more than $38M for failing to make affordable housing accessible

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles will pay $38.2 million to settle a 2017 lawsuit after “falsely” stating on federal documents that its multifamily affordable housing units built with federal funds were accessible for people with disabilities. The complaint was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of a Los […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters take part in a protest, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jef...

Associated Press

Missouri abortion-rights amendment faces last-minute legal challenges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Both sides of the debate over whether to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri’s constitution have filed last-minute legal challenges hoping to influence how, and if, the proposal goes before voters. Missouri banned almost all abortions immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. In response, a campaign […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Maine workers make progress in cleanup of spilled firefighting foam at former Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Firefighting foam in a hangar at Brunswick Executive Airport has been been removed, and mitigation is underway on four retention ponds following Maine’s biggest accidental spill of the fire suppressant on record, officials said Monday. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public not to consume or to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

CHICAGO (AP) — The social media platform X has made a change to its AI chatbot after five secretaries of state warned it was spreading election misinformation. Top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Martin Shkreli gives an interview on the Fox Business Network in New York, Aug. 15, 2017. (A...

Associated Press

Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Shkreli, once dubbed “Pharma Bro” for boosting the price of a life-saving drug, was ordered by a federal judge Monday to turn over all copies of Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album to his lawyers by Friday. Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn wrote that Shkreli […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a ...

Associated Press

Ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home is in custody

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground was arrested on Monday, officials said. Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in […]

2 hours ago

Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri law that kicked area clinics off of Medicaid