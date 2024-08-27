Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan visits Beijing in a bid to manage strained relations

Aug 26, 2024, 10:40 PM | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:42 am

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks about the prisoner swap with Russia duri...

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks about the prisoner swap with Russia during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIJING (AP) — A top White House official is traveling to China for talks on a relationship that has been severely tested during U.S. President Joe Biden’s term in office.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, will be in China from Tuesday to Thursday. He has been Biden’s point person for often unannounced talks with the Communist Party’s top foreign policy official to try to manage the growing differences between the two powers.

The goal of his trip is limited: to maintain communication in a relationship that broke down for the better part of a year in 2022-23 and was only nursed back over several months. No major announcements are expected, though Sullivan’s meetings could lay the groundwork for a possible final summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping before Biden steps down in January.

Sullivan will hold talks with Wang Yi, the foreign minister who also holds the more senior title of director of the Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office.

It’s unusual to hold both positions. Wang had initially stepped down as foreign minister, but he returned about seven months later in July 2023 after his successor was removed for reasons that have not been made public.

The Biden administration has taken a tough line on China, viewing it as a strategic competitor, restricting the access of its companies to advanced technology and confronting the rising power as it seeks to exert influence over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Already frosty relations went into a deep freeze after then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a senior U.S. lawmaker, visited Taiwan in August 2022. Hopes of restoring ties were dashed the following February when a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifted across the United States before being shot down by the U.S. military.

At a meeting between Sullivan and Wang in Vienna in May 2023 the two countries launched a delicate process of putting relations back on track. Since than, they have met two more times in a third country, Malta and Thailand. This week will be their first talks in Beijing.

China’s Foreign Ministry said this week that relations with the U.S. remain at “a critical juncture.” It noted that the two sides are talking on climate and other issues, but it accused the U.S. of continuing to constrain and suppress China.

Politics

A man comforts another, who mourns over the death of his family member, killed by gunmen at a highw...

Associated Press

Separatist group claims multiple attacks that killed over 40 people in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A separatist group claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in southwestern Pakistan that killed more than 40 people but insisted it did not harm civilians, as authorities on Tuesday sent the bodies of 23 victims to their home districts for burial. The outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army group warned in a statement overnight […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally...

Associated Press

Hearing over whether to dismiss charges in Arizona fake electors case stretches into second day

PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing on whether to dismiss charges against Republicans accused of scheming to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential race in Arizona will stretch into a second day Tuesday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen, who is presiding over the case, is considering requests from at least a dozen defendants […]

4 hours ago

Dr. Janice Johnston, a member of the Georgia State Election Board, speaks during a meeting at the S...

Associated Press

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Democratic Party sued Monday to block two recent rules adopted by the State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results. The lawsuit, filed before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A television screen shows a file image of Pvt. Travis King during a news program at the Seou...

Associated Press

Army private who fled to North Korea will plead guilty to desertion

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct, his lawyer said Monday. Travis King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press, that King intends to admit his guilt to military offenses, […]

7 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the National Governors Association in the Ea...

Associated Press

Judge in Texas orders pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Monday ordered a temporary pause on the Biden administration’s new protections that would allow immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens a path to citizenship. The administrative stay issued by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker comes after 16 states, led by Republican attorneys general, challenged the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with making online threats to kill election officials in Colorado and Arizona

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged Monday with making numerous online threats to kill election officials and others in Colorado and Arizona. Teak Ty Brockbank, 45, of Cortez, was arrested Friday and made an initial appearance in court on Monday in Durango on a charge of transmitting interstate threats. A conviction […]

8 hours ago

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan visits Beijing in a bid to manage strained relations